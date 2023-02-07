A free music class is being offered at the University of Louisiana’s Angelle Hall. This class is open to anyone interested in learning more about Zydeco music. Jeffery Broussard will be leading the class. He has been playing Zydeco music professionally since the 1980s. He currently tours with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys. Their style of zydeco is a traditional sound. Broussard is a master accordionist and fiddle player. He has been honored with numerous awards.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO