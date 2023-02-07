Read full article on original website
Free Zydeco Music Lessons at ULL’s Angelle Hall
A free music class is being offered at the University of Louisiana’s Angelle Hall. This class is open to anyone interested in learning more about Zydeco music. Jeffery Broussard will be leading the class. He has been playing Zydeco music professionally since the 1980s. He currently tours with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys. Their style of zydeco is a traditional sound. Broussard is a master accordionist and fiddle player. He has been honored with numerous awards.
Pair of Cajuns named to Preseason All-SBC team
Returning All-Sun Belt players Julian Brock and Carson Roccaforte were named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team on Wednesday in preparation of the 2023 season. Louisiana, finishing 37-23 in 2022 and capturing the Sun Belt championship, finished fourth in the preseason poll. Brock emerged as one of the top catchers...
LSU baseball picked to win SEC; four Tigers earn honors
BATON ROUGE -– The LSU Tigers have been selected to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference regular season baseball championship, and four Tigers earned Preseason All-SEC honors. A total of four different schools received first place votes to win the 2023 SEC title. LSU led the way with 11 votes,...
