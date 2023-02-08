Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
iBerkshires.com
Mazza, McCann Tech Roar Past Tigers, into State Tourney
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys basketball team punched its ticket for the state tournament by punching out Westfield Tech with a 16-0 fourth quarter run in a 57-43 Senior Night win. Walter Mazza scored 23 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Hornets improved...
iBerkshires.com
McGovern Leads Hurricanes in Win at South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Joey McGovern scored 27 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team to a 66-58 win over South Hadley. McGovern hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 22-11 third quarter for the Hurricanes that gave them a 50-41 lead. In the fourth quarter, he went 7-for-8 at the foul line to help Hoosac Valley preserve its lead.
iBerkshires.com
Sandifer Scores 23 to Lead Taconic in Road Win
WILBRAHAM, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 23 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 67-53 win over Minnechaug. The Thunder took the lead with a 16-9 second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into half-time and extended its margin from there. Maimoudou Bamba scored 14...
iBerkshires.com
McLaughlin, Wahconah Top Easthampton
DALTON, Mass. – Patrick McLaughlin scored 28 points, and Brody Calvert added 24 Friday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 73-45 win over Easthampton. Wahconah took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles, 22-5, to take a 42-23 lead into the locker room.
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Hold Off Pioneer for Ninth Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury boys basketball team escaped with a narrow win over Pioneer, 47-45, Friday night. Louis Guilotte led the way with 23 points, while Sam Moorman added eight and Darrin Vidal with six. The scenario is simple, win two of their next three games and...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian, Lesure Lead Hurricanes Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian and Ashlyn Lesure each scored in double figures Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 49-40 win over South Hadley. Garabedian scored 15 points, and Lesure added 14 for the Hurricanes, who got six points apiece from Haley McNeice...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
iBerkshires.com
Chapman Leads Wahconah in Road Win
DALTON, Mass. – Jesse Chapman scored 23 points, and Brody Calvert scored 22 Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to an 81-59 win over Belchertown. Pat McLaughlin scored 15, and Brady Payson added eight in the win. Wahconah (13-3) hosts Easthampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Comes Up Big Late in Close Win for Spartans
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, and Griffin McElroy made some big shots late to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-50 win over South Hadley on Wednesday night. McElroy finished with 13 points, and Luke Arienti, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez and Manny Brown each...
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
iBerkshires.com
Community Contra Dance in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The North Berkshire Community contra dance is resuming with live music by New England fiddler George Wilson and Selma Kaplan on keyboard, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the First Congregational Church. Dave Eisenstadter will call (teach) all the dances. According to a press release:. A talented,...
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Here’s 20 Berkshire Pizza Spots, Vote For Your Favorite!
We love pizza here at "Slater and Marjo In Morning" and Thursday was National Pizza Day. Talk of Berkshire County's most prominent pizza places took over the airwaves for a few yesterday and now we want to hear from you!. Here's 20 Berkshire Pizza Spots, Vote For Your Favorite... (Poll...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
iBerkshires.com
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
wamc.org
From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals
In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
Massachusetts State Police identify human remains found at Stanley Park in Westfield
Police identify partial human remains that were found inside Stanley Park in Westfield on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield: February flu clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The city of Pittsfield's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics in Pittsfield for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. The first clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. The second clinic will be held...
