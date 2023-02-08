On Tuesday, Feb 7, at 1:12 pm, officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom regarding a welfare concern of an individual who had been in the bathroom for a long time. After making entry, officers discovered a deceased individual without identification. They sent the body to Dallas Medical Examiner to attempt to make an identification. The Medical Examiner identified the person from fingerprints as the escaped murder suspect Travero McElroy of Jackson, Mississippi. The cause of death is still pending, but there is no foul play suspected at this time.

