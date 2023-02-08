Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man shot in leg in Vicksburg, multiple suspects detained
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man suffered a gunshot wound in the city Friday night, with multiple suspects being involved in the incident. According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, 43-year-old Antonio Hicks was shot once in the leg in the 200 block of Enchanted drive Friday. Officers responded...
WLBT
Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. Chief Investigator Noble Brooks, Jr. says the following people are behind bars. Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. James...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl police are looking for missing man last seen February 1
Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for a week. James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on Feb. 1 wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and white/black Nike shoes. Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a...
WLBT
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic incident between a man and woman led to a kidnapping on Thursday. The female victim is from Simpson County, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said, adding that it is possible the two people involved were a boyfriend and a girlfriend. The boyfriend took...
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
vicksburgnews.com
3 charged with kidnapping related to missing 14-year-old
3 people have been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a 14-year-old ward of the state. The 14-year-old came up missing several days ago and an alert was sent to the community. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace explains, “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of...
WLBT
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren. One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not release any additional details about...
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Kidnapped During Domestic Incident In Copiah County
According to a report from WLBT, a woman was kidnapped Thursday night during a domestic incident. The incident happened between a man and a woman. The woman was from Simpson County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said that he believes the two people involved were boyfriend and girlfriend. The report...
easttexasradio.com
Escaped Murder Suspect Found Dead In Sulphur Springs
On Tuesday, Feb 7, at 1:12 pm, officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom regarding a welfare concern of an individual who had been in the bathroom for a long time. After making entry, officers discovered a deceased individual without identification. They sent the body to Dallas Medical Examiner to attempt to make an identification. The Medical Examiner identified the person from fingerprints as the escaped murder suspect Travero McElroy of Jackson, Mississippi. The cause of death is still pending, but there is no foul play suspected at this time.
Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WLBT
Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in locating runaway teen
[UPDATE] – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced the missing teen has been located and is safe. Original story below. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local runaway. From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office:. The Warren County...
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WLBT
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
