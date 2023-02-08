ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State men's second half cold streak leads to loss at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team led at halftime but went cold in the second half en route to a 73-63 loss at Weber State on Thursday night. The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky Conference) shot 51% from the field in the game, yet 15 turnovers led to several big runs from the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4) in the second half. MSU went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half while Weber State went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead for good. Montana State shot 16 of 24 (66.7%) in the first half, but only 9 for 25 (36%) in the second half.
KULR8

Montana State's Riley Seger finishes 5th in giant slalom at RMISA alpine qualifier

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Montana State two-time All-America performer Riley Seger posted his first top-five finish of the season, placing fifth in giant slalom at Wednesday’s Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association alpine qualifier at Eldora Mountain Resort. The product of Vancouver, British Columbia, posted a two-run clocking of 1...
KULR8

Livingston begins implementing growth policy

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - At a Tuesday night city commission meeting, the city of Livingston began rolling out the implementation plan for their growth policy. The city adopted the policy in 2021 and has spent the last year and a half working out the rollout plan, said City Manager Grant Gager.
