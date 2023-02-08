Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzlies tough out win at Idaho State, finally move over .500 in Big Sky play
The Montana Grizzlies finally have a winning record in Big Sky play. The Griz improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.
Montana State men's second half cold streak leads to loss at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team led at halftime but went cold in the second half en route to a 73-63 loss at Weber State on Thursday night. The Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky Conference) shot 51% from the field in the game, yet 15 turnovers led to several big runs from the Wildcats (13-12, 8-4) in the second half. MSU went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half while Weber State went on a 12-0 run to reclaim the lead for good. Montana State shot 16 of 24 (66.7%) in the first half, but only 9 for 25 (36%) in the second half.
After slow first half, Montana State women push past Weber State for Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — Everything seemed off, even early in the day. The Montana State women's basketball team lacked energy during its shootaround, head coach Tricia Binford said, and that carried over into the first 20 minutes against Weber State on Thursday evening. The Wildcats, the last-place team in the Big...
Montana State's Riley Seger finishes 5th in giant slalom at RMISA alpine qualifier
NEDERLAND, Colo. — Montana State two-time All-America performer Riley Seger posted his first top-five finish of the season, placing fifth in giant slalom at Wednesday’s Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association alpine qualifier at Eldora Mountain Resort. The product of Vancouver, British Columbia, posted a two-run clocking of 1...
Livingston begins implementing growth policy
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - At a Tuesday night city commission meeting, the city of Livingston began rolling out the implementation plan for their growth policy. The city adopted the policy in 2021 and has spent the last year and a half working out the rollout plan, said City Manager Grant Gager.
Manhattan town council votes against further discussion on abortion ordinance
MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Manhattan Town Council voted against further discussion on a proposed ordinance that would ban medication that induces abortion at the council meeting Thursday night. The ordinance, submitted by Councilman Josh Powell for the agenda on Monday, would have also declared Manhattan a sanctuary for the unborn.
