iBerkshires.com
McGovern Leads Hurricanes in Win at South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Joey McGovern scored 27 points Friday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team to a 66-58 win over South Hadley. McGovern hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 22-11 third quarter for the Hurricanes that gave them a 50-41 lead. In the fourth quarter, he went 7-for-8 at the foul line to help Hoosac Valley preserve its lead.
iBerkshires.com
Sandifer Scores 23 to Lead Taconic in Road Win
WILBRAHAM, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 23 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 67-53 win over Minnechaug. The Thunder took the lead with a 16-9 second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into half-time and extended its margin from there. Maimoudou Bamba scored 14...
iBerkshires.com
McLaughlin, Wahconah Top Easthampton
DALTON, Mass. – Patrick McLaughlin scored 28 points, and Brody Calvert added 24 Friday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 73-45 win over Easthampton. Wahconah took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles, 22-5, to take a 42-23 lead into the locker room.
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian, Lesure Lead Hurricanes Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian and Ashlyn Lesure each scored in double figures Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 49-40 win over South Hadley. Garabedian scored 15 points, and Lesure added 14 for the Hurricanes, who got six points apiece from Haley McNeice...
iBerkshires.com
Mazza, McCann Tech Roar Past Tigers, into State Tourney
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys basketball team punched its ticket for the state tournament by punching out Westfield Tech with a 16-0 fourth quarter run in a 57-43 Senior Night win. Walter Mazza scored 23 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Hornets improved...
iBerkshires.com
Agawam Girls Edge Drury in OT
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Stefanee Phillips scored 17 points, including four in overtime, Thursday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 55-54 win over Drury. Grace Frasier added 16 points for the visitors, who came from behind to tie the game in the fourth quarter and outscored the Blue Devils, 11-10, in the extra session.
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Hold Off Pioneer for Ninth Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury boys basketball team escaped with a narrow win over Pioneer, 47-45, Friday night. Louis Guilotte led the way with 23 points, while Sam Moorman added eight and Darrin Vidal with six. The scenario is simple, win two of their next three games and...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Comes Up Big Late in Close Win for Spartans
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, and Griffin McElroy made some big shots late to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-50 win over South Hadley on Wednesday night. McElroy finished with 13 points, and Luke Arienti, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez and Manny Brown each...
iBerkshires.com
Renaissance Girls Pull Away from McCann Tech in Fourth
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Sy'Nye Baker scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Renaissance High girls basketball team to a 49-45 win over McCann Tech. Baker scored nine points and shot 6-for-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 14-10, to earn the win.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Icers Edge Mount Everett
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each had a goal and an assist on Wednesday to lead the Taconic hockey team to a 2-1 win over Mount Everett at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder bounced back after a draining road trip on Monday night to...
millburysutton.com
Bravehearts announce signings of nine local players
WORCESTER — The Worcester Bravehearts announced their first nine player signings on Monday, Jan. 30, highlighted by six returners. All nine players have local ties to Central Massachusetts, either attending school or growing up in the area. The Bravehearts welcome back Axel Johnson. The lefty out of Stevens Institute...
westernmassnews.com
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
House fire on East Street in South Hadley
Fire crews were called to a house fire at 126 East Street in South Hadley shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening.
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
