Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
The Buzz Surrounding Street Disco’s Move From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Is Well Deserved
When popular pop-up Street Disco announced it would make the leap to a brick-and-mortar, Portland’s food scene started buzzing with the kind of excitement that usually precedes the highest of high-profile openings. That may have to do with the fact that Kyle Christy is at the helm. The chef established his reputation at Northeast Killingsworth Street restaurant Dame, then started a seafood-centric Street Disco predecessor called Gusto in 2019 with Dame compadre Jessie Manning.
Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge
A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70.
With Regal’s Parent Company Declaring Bankruptcy, Portland-Area Movie Theaters Face a Moment of Reckoning
In recent years, it’s been well documented that the movie theater industry is struggling, fighting battles on many fronts. The pandemic hit this business hard, among so many others. 2022 saw an uptick in sales, propelled by such blockbusters as Top Gun: Maverick. It was enough to suggest that...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
Good Morning, News: Oregon’s Top Epidemiologist Loves These Illness Downtrends, Pence Subpoenaed, New Trailer for Ben Affleck Matt Damon Nike Movie
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
West Linn Police Log: “unruly dressed” young man compliments woman’s home and more recent calls to police
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department
New Regulations Are Threatening to Upend Portland’s Food Cart Scene
Portland has a reputation as a street food haven. Carts dot the city’s landscape, parked alongside breweries or clustered in pods. It’s hard to nail down an exact number, but the city is home to about 500 food carts, spread across dozens of pods sporting cocktail bars, fire pits, taprooms, play structures, and more. And the carts themselves are incubators for some of the city’s finest chefs — those who become local culinary legends, like Nong Poonsukwattana of Nong’s Khao Man Gai. Netflix crews and national magazines have celebrated the city’s food cart pods and their chefs for more than a decade, bellying up to trailer windows to order Guyanese bakes, Italian panzerotti, North African tagine, or Scandinavian salmon-stuffed lefse.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Gresham council blocks special recycling licenses, stands with franchise haulers
Decision officially prevents Ridwell from operating within city limits
Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations
The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon
Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
Portland high school becomes 1st in Oregon to teach AP African American Studies course
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time, The Advanced Placement Program is piloting an African American Studies course, only being offered in 60 high schools across the country right now. One of those high schools is in Northeast Portland at McDaniel High School. A group of 33 students are...
