Portland, OR

theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

The Buzz Surrounding Street Disco’s Move From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Is Well Deserved

When popular pop-up Street Disco announced it would make the leap to a brick-and-mortar, Portland’s food scene started buzzing with the kind of excitement that usually precedes the highest of high-profile openings. That may have to do with the fact that Kyle Christy is at the helm. The chef established his reputation at Northeast Killingsworth Street restaurant Dame, then started a seafood-centric Street Disco predecessor called Gusto in 2019 with Dame compadre Jessie Manning.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge

A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon’s Top Epidemiologist Loves These Illness Downtrends, Pence Subpoenaed, New Trailer for Ben Affleck Matt Damon Nike Movie

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

New Regulations Are Threatening to Upend Portland’s Food Cart Scene

Portland has a reputation as a street food haven. Carts dot the city’s landscape, parked alongside breweries or clustered in pods. It’s hard to nail down an exact number, but the city is home to about 500 food carts, spread across dozens of pods sporting cocktail bars, fire pits, taprooms, play structures, and more. And the carts themselves are incubators for some of the city’s finest chefs — those who become local culinary legends, like Nong Poonsukwattana of Nong’s Khao Man Gai. Netflix crews and national magazines have celebrated the city’s food cart pods and their chefs for more than a decade, bellying up to trailer windows to order Guyanese bakes, Italian panzerotti, North African tagine, or Scandinavian salmon-stuffed lefse.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Our Hikes Start With Mysterious Art Installations

The oddities begin almost as soon as Northwest Saltzman Road starts its winding, one-lane ascent from Highway 30 up to the trailhead into Forest Park. A caution sign warns, “Laundry Ahead. Expect Delays.” Soon enough, a gigantic clothespin dangles a pink brassiere over the road. Drivers often pause to take photos of the roadside art attractions: a 1959 Jaguar that was pulled from the bottom of the Willamette River and now is wrapped around a fir tree, and a five-stall “rest area” complete with water towers and a windmill.
PORTLAND, OR
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR

