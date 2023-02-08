ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 13

Pixiedust
2d ago

Most movies made today are complete garbage. No original stories and / or plots. The magic is gone. People also find it hard to pay 15 or more dollars for one ticket when they need that 15 for eggs.

Reply
8
Bennie Allen
3d ago

another business in Portland shutting down go liberals it's too scary to go anywhere in Portland

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
wanderingwheatleys.com

A Local’s Guide to the 10 Best Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Portland is one of the most exciting food cities in the US. This is in part due to its wide range of high-quality international cuisines that respect the flavors and dining experiences of their nations of origin so that an authentic experience can be had. As well as the food...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon’s Top Epidemiologist Loves These Illness Downtrends, Pence Subpoenaed, New Trailer for Ben Affleck Matt Damon Nike Movie

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home

When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
tourcounsel.com

Clackamas Town Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Clackamas Town Center is a shopping mall established in 1981 in the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area, located on unincorporated land in the Clackamas area of Clackamas County, in the U.S. state of Oregon. It is managed and co-owned by Brookfield Properties and is currently anchored by JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and a separate Macy's Home/Backstage store.
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’

A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy