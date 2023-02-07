San Jose authorities: suspect who allegedly shot officer was stalking police

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday identified a suspect who allegedly stalked several police stations before injuring an officer in a weekend shooting.

San Jose Police Department Chief Anthony Mata said in a Tuesday press conference that two officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a motorist run a red light just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South King roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park.

The suspect, 38-year-old Noe Orlando Mendoza of San Jose, pulled over near a gas station, exited his vehicle and began firing at the officers as they approached his car, striking their patrol vehicle several times. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect's vehicle as he fled the scene in the car.

Authorities tracked the Mendoza to a home in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue, about 1½ miles away from where officers attempted to conduct the initial traffic stop. Police conducted surveillance on the home, and Mendoza arrived at the residence about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers surrounded the house and attempted to negotiate a surrender at about 3 a.m., Mata said. Mendoza scaled a fence into a neighboring yard, prompting officers to deploy a "noise and flash diversionary device" in his direction.

Mendoza then jumped onto the fence and "discharged multiple rounds" at two MERGE officers, striking one in the left hip and in his ballistic vest, according to Mata. The officer was evacuated from the scene and taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Mata said Mendoza attempted to flee the yard through a side gate and was taken into custody by MERGE units without further incident. Authorities also allegedly recovered a ghost gun from Mendoza when he was arrested.

Mendoza was not reported to be injured in the shooting, and the MERGE officers did not shoot back when fired upon, according to the police department.

Mata alleged the shooting was premeditated, and added the Mendoza "did repeatedly ask when he was in custody if he killed any officers."

"The bullet hole in the patrol car's windshield centered where an officer had been only moments before is as chilling a sight as I have ever seen," Mata said. "Our investigation revealed that Mendoza began his quest to kill San Jose police officers hours before the vehicle stop on Story Road."

Mata said the investigation revealed an officer observed Mendoza's vehicle backed into an employee parking space at the police station at Mineta San Jose International Airport about 8:40 p.m. on Friday night. The officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver when the car sped off.

Mata also said that, after Mendoza left the airport, he "followed at least two marked patrol vehicles." Police are also investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle matching Mendoza's car the was seen at the San Jose Police Department headquarters about 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

"Mendoza's pattern of stalking San Jose Police Department officers at three locations around the city gives us some idea of the deliberate, premeditated nature of his intention to kill officers that night," Mata said. "However, the motive for his attacks is under investigation."