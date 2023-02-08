Effective: 2023-02-11 10:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-16 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1045 AM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Franklin, Morris, Titus and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 19.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.2 feet on 06/19/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

