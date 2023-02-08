Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
New mobile bakery now open for business in Lebanon, Virginia
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A new mobile bakery is now open in Lebanon, Virginia. The Widow's Barrel Bakehouse celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It's located on Main Street, across from the Primary School. This bakery offers a menu of crepes, cheesecake and croissants -- and says the options...
wcyb.com
HOPE for Bristol to monitor air quality due to landfill gases and emissions
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol group concerned about emissions released from the Bristol, Virginia landfill now have some special equipment to monitor those gases. The landfill gases and odors in the air from the landfill are causing concern for nearby residents, so much so, that they are taking matters into their own hands.
wcyb.com
The Mall at Johnson City reopens Friday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Mall at Johnson City has reopened Friday. This is after water line repairs were being made at the mall earlier this week. --- The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice due to ongoing repairs to water lines. The announcement...
wcyb.com
Local restaurants thankful for events that bring big economic boost to the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's been a difficult few years for small businesses and restaurants. First, they navigated an unprecedented pandemic, and are now dealing with ongoing supply chain issues. Joe Deel owns the Burger Bar in downtown Bristol, Virginia. He told News 5 that as a restaurant owner,...
wcyb.com
One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
wcyb.com
The Mall at Johnson City closed until further notice due to repairs to water lines
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice due to ongoing repairs to water lines. The announcement was made on social media Thursday. The mall has been closed since Wednesday. No timetable was given as to when the repairs would be completed.
wcyb.com
Russell County Judge denies bond request for Rebecca Bremner
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Russell County woman accused of child abuse and neglect appeared in court Friday morning. Court documents reveal disturbing conditions the child endured, including frostbite leading to amputation of both legs below the knee. After a nearly two-hour hearing, the bond request for Rebecca...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Comptroller audit finds issues at ETSU with way some money was handled
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Comptroller's audit of finances at East Tennessee State University found problems with the way some money was handled. Auditors said the university was late in mailing notices to several students whose accounts were past due and did not send the accounts to a collection agency on time.
wcyb.com
Lawmakers propose making city elections partisan, city leaders are 'adamantly opposed'
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Two proposals in the Tennessee General Assembly aim to make city elections a partisan race. Kingsport's board of mayor and alderman approved a resolution Tuesday night telling lawmakers they are "adamantly opposed" to the plan. "It would inject a new element of politics into it that...
wcyb.com
Central Elementary School celebrates 100 days of school with surprise donation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An exciting day for Central Elementary School students as they celebrated 100 days of school today. In the fall of 2022, Mountain Heritage Realty donated $7,000 to the school to purchase several athletic needs like uniforms. For today's celebration, Hazel Shipley with the business...
wcyb.com
Kentucky man charged with abduction following chase in Buchanan County, police say
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is facing multiple charges, including abduction, following a chase that began in Kentucky and crossed into Buchanan County, according to police. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit in that county began at about 9 p.m. Thursday. The chase was on...
wcyb.com
Washington Co. investigators asking public's help identifying suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Gray on February 1. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the Washington County...
wcyb.com
Missing Kingsport church van found, investigation remains ongoing
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A missing Kingsport church van has been found, but the search remains ongoing for a suspect, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a stolen church van. According to police, a van belonging to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, located...
wcyb.com
New beginnings for ETSU Softball
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ready or not the ETSU softball season opens Friday in Charlotte. The Bucs have been with interim head coach Cheryl Milligan for a little less than two months after former head coach Belinda Hendrix was fired in November. There hasn't been much time for...
wcyb.com
ETSU women win on the road at first place Samford
The ETSU women picked up a big win on the road tonight at first-place Samford 75-63. The win moves the Bucs within a game and a half of the Bulldogs for first in the conference, with three other teams, wedged in-between. ETSU was led in scoring by Kendell Foley, who...
Comments / 0