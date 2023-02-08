Read full article on original website
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
More wildlife bridges, fences may be added with $20 million in state funding
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than $100 million will need to be spent to build additional wildlife crossings and fences as part of Utah's aim to keep wildlife off of its highways. The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the area's speed limit to 60 mph due...
Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for first responders passed by both houses
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two years after the death of Dr. Scott Jolley, an emergency department physician, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill in his memory. “Scott’s Bill” H.B. 78 passed through both houses with unanimous votes. The bill backed by Rep. Steve Eliason (R- Sandy) first introduced in the 2022 session.
Take 2 Podcast: Utah's influences on national political news, legislative session halfway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Senator Mike Lee and Senator Mitt Romney making headlines for different reasons. Chinese Spy Balloon down. State of the Union: Governor Cox joined Senator Mike Lee as his guest, fight over social security. HALFWAY MARK OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION. Food Tax:...
Gala helps Utah women battling cancer get the hair of their dreams
KUTV — The Hair for Hope Gala is back again this year for an evening of food, fun and giving back to women experiencing extreme hardship so they can have the hair of their dreams. Lacy shared all the details on the event with Kari. For more information check...
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages
Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave. Wayne Salisbury, the...
Jam out for a good cause at Utah charity concert
KUTV — You can catch a rocking good show this weekend all while supporting a wonderful cause. Gary Robison and Jon Gossett gave Elora all the details on the upcoming benefit concert. For more information on the cause head to lifesworthlivingfoundation.webflow. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm...
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
Tulip Valley Farms honors the four victims in Moscow murders
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Tulip Valley Farms in Skagit Valley Washington where Ethan Chapin worked in the tulip fields in 2021 is helping to memorialize Ethan, Xana, Kaylee, and Maddie, the four University of Idaho students that lost their lives in November 2022. Tulip Valley Farms is selling two...
