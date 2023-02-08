ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing steps to clean Utah's air

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for steps to clean up the state's air. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, members of the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus outlined several dozen bills and proposals that aim to tackle the problem. That...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah Black Chamber plans soft launch of Black History Museum

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Black Chamber is taking full advantage of the much-anticipated arrival of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. "So we have a huge weekend planned where we are going to be exposing the communities that are coming to see Utah to the Black community,” said Nikki Walker, Utah Black Chamber board member.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
KUTV

Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages

Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave. Wayne Salisbury, the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KUTV

Jam out for a good cause at Utah charity concert

KUTV — You can catch a rocking good show this weekend all while supporting a wonderful cause. Gary Robison and Jon Gossett gave Elora all the details on the upcoming benefit concert. For more information on the cause head to lifesworthlivingfoundation.webflow. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Tulip Valley Farms honors the four victims in Moscow murders

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Tulip Valley Farms in Skagit Valley Washington where Ethan Chapin worked in the tulip fields in 2021 is helping to memorialize Ethan, Xana, Kaylee, and Maddie, the four University of Idaho students that lost their lives in November 2022. Tulip Valley Farms is selling two...
MOSCOW, ID

