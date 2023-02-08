Read full article on original website
Feeder cattle basis
Early in the year is a good time to reflect on price trends and consider price expectations. At the local level, one way to do that is to look back at basis levels. Basis is the difference between a cash price and a nearby futures price. For feeder cattle, the basis tends to be positive in the northern plains, meaning the cash price is higher than the futures price.
Pertinent Eco-Solutions launches new fly control solution
Pertinent Eco-Solutions, a manufacturer of eco-friendly pest control products, has released an insect growth regulator (IGR) deliverable as a feed-thru for controlling horn fly populations in cattle pastures. Joining Pertinent’s line of highly effective, naturally derived adulticides and IGRs in the cattle market, the IGR 10.5% Feed-Thru Fly Solution was officially introduced to the agricultural marketplace at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Industry Convention and Trade Show and is now available for purchase.
Feeding Monensin decreases intake but increases efficiency
This year we are all searching for alternatives that can get our cows through the winter on the least feed and hay, without decreasing the long-term productivity of the herd. Even in “normal” years, feed and pasture is close to 70% of variable costs and 50% of total costs of maintaining a cowherd. Economic research has shown that high profit producers had 39% lower feed and pasture cost than low profit producers. So, practices that decrease feed costs without affecting productivity have potential to improve profitability.
