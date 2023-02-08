Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
theriver953.com
Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes
Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
West Virginia man pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for woman’s murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
lootpress.com
Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
KCSO warns Kanawha County, West Virginia residents about scammers impersonating deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports that phone scammers are calling residents trying to get money transfers. KCSO says these scammers are claiming to be deputies and using their actual names. The majority of calls have been accusations of people missing jury duty and/or having active warrants or unpaid […]
wchstv.com
Man who was stabbed at Elkview McDonald's files suit against restaurant's owner
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man who deputies said was stabbed and robbed by a now former Elkview McDonald’s employee has filed suit against the restaurant’s owner, saying it should have screened the man's background before he was hired and learned of his criminal past.
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
YAHOO!
Former Bluefield resident arrested on embezzlement and other charges.
Feb. 6—PRINCETON — A former Bluefield resident has been arrested and charged with offenses including embezzlement and computer fraud in connection with funds from a Mercer County mental health center. Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, was arrested Monday and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for...
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested for embezzlement, other charges at Southern Highlands
Feb. 7—PRINCETON — Utility bills, gift cards, vehicle payments and other illicit transactions adding up to $45,258.51 were discovered when a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's investigated money losses at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center. Matthew Patrick Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield and now of Abingdon,...
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill aimed at protecting first responders is moving through the legislature. Senate Bill 490, or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Johnson was […]
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
Clay County, West Virginia, man arrested after allegedly setting truck on fire
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after a truck burst into flames after he allegedly threw a jug – with what appeared to be gasoline – on the truck. A criminal complaint says officers were sent to the 500 block of Duffield Road in the community of Duck. Once officers got […]
WOWK
Deputies search for suspect who allegedly hit school bus in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver that allegedly struck a school bus. It happened on Breeden Creek Road and ran from the scene on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. The MCSO says the driver’s...
Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County
UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
Comments / 0