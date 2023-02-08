ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
CHARLESTON, WV
theriver953.com

Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes

Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
RALEIGH, WV
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Former Bluefield resident arrested on embezzlement and other charges.

Feb. 6—PRINCETON — A former Bluefield resident has been arrested and charged with offenses including embezzlement and computer fraud in connection with funds from a Mercer County mental health center. Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, was arrested Monday and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for...
BLUEFIELD, WV
YAHOO!

Suspect arrested for embezzlement, other charges at Southern Highlands

Feb. 7—PRINCETON — Utility bills, gift cards, vehicle payments and other illicit transactions adding up to $45,258.51 were discovered when a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's investigated money losses at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center. Matthew Patrick Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield and now of Abingdon,...
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill aimed at protecting first responders is moving through the legislature. Senate Bill 490, or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Johnson was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy