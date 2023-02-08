Read full article on original website
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south. DPS said it was […]
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
Lufkin, Texas Man Reports His Lightsabers Among Things Stolen
A Lufkin, Texas man had a very strange Thursday morning. According to the Lufkin Police Department, he came home to quite the scene. After being out of town he arrived at his residence on Thursday morning to a goldilocks situation. At around 8:30 AM, he found a stranger asleep on his couch and another in his shower at his Shadow Creek apartment located at 2800 Daniel McCall Drive.
KLTV
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
KTRE
Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KLTV
A Better East Texas: Ice storm response
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Hilton Gets Approval To Build New Hotel In Lufkin, Texas
In what I believe was a big win for Lufkin, the City Council has now granted the final approval for a new hotel to go up in town. Hilton Hotels is gearing up to build a four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton next to Buffalo Wild Wings. I was fairly certain...
KTRE
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
KTRE
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
What Was That Loud Crash in Downtown Nacogdoches? Bottoms Up!
There is a lot of chemistry that comes into play when brewing beer. When malt enzymes are heated, the starch is converted into sugars and amino acids. Then, yeast is added to convert the sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The amino acids will then produce the nitrogen needed for the yeast cells' growth.
Get Ready for Closures, Detours in Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If your usual travel plans in Nacogdoches take you near downtown, be prepared to endure some delays and detours. A busy roadway just west of the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, February 7. This project on West Main Street will require lane closures...
Nacogdoches, Texas Mentioned In New Hit Series On Peacock
I've been watching the new Peacock hit series “Poker Face” during lunch, and I just got to Season 1 Episode 3. The episode was named "The Stall" and when the show opened everyone was talking in East Texas accents. Before Natasha Lyonne's main character, Charlie, even makes it...
