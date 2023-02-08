ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, Texas Man Reports His Lightsabers Among Things Stolen

A Lufkin, Texas man had a very strange Thursday morning. According to the Lufkin Police Department, he came home to quite the scene. After being out of town he arrived at his residence on Thursday morning to a goldilocks situation. At around 8:30 AM, he found a stranger asleep on his couch and another in his shower at his Shadow Creek apartment located at 2800 Daniel McCall Drive.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
FLINT, TX
KTRE

Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

A Better East Texas: Ice storm response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy