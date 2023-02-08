ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

whbl.com

Crash Driver Identified by SPD as Subject Connected to Fatal Shooting in Appleton

The man who fled during a traffic stop by Sheboygan Police on Tuesday, ending in a three-vehicle crash, is allegedly connected to a fatal shooting in Appleton. The Sheboygan Police Department identified that person as 37-year-old Yia Lor, who is believed to have information about the January 22nd murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads of Appleton. Rhoads was found bleeding from a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive in Appleton and was treated at the scene, transported to an area hospital, but eventually succumbed to his wounds.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Police standoff in Combined Locks ends

COMBINED LOCKS, WI — It took multiple police agencies about eight-hours to bring a standoff in Combined Locks to an end. The incident in the 500 block of Richard Street started shortly before 9:00 this morning when police arrived to serve a warrant. A SWAT team was called in just after police arrived. No other details have been released.
wtaq.com

Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Handgun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student’s backpack

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student was taken into custody after a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack Tuesday. The school resource officer received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a student might have stolen a firearm and keeping it at a home in Neenah. The...
NEENAH, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
WNCY

Going To Pot, In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...

