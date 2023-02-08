The man who fled during a traffic stop by Sheboygan Police on Tuesday, ending in a three-vehicle crash, is allegedly connected to a fatal shooting in Appleton. The Sheboygan Police Department identified that person as 37-year-old Yia Lor, who is believed to have information about the January 22nd murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads of Appleton. Rhoads was found bleeding from a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive in Appleton and was treated at the scene, transported to an area hospital, but eventually succumbed to his wounds.

APPLETON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO