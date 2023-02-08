ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations. Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery. Davis has...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murder weapon, victim’s clothing displayed at ex-deputy’s retrial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gregory Laskowski cut open a plastic bag and pulled out a white sweater dotted with large orange-brown stains and what he described as “gaping holes.” The stains are dried blood. The holes were caused by gunshots. Tracie Johnn’a Clark, 15, wore the sweater when she was gunned down in 1987 by […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in south Bakersfield DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drank then allegedly drove twice the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Friday to two charges in exchange for a six-year prison term. Alexzander Pacheco pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carrying a concealed firearm in public […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YAHOO!

Man found guilty of impregnating 13-year-old girl

Feb. 8—A Kern County jury found an 18-year-old guilty Wednesday of impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Joseph Poindexter initiated a sexual relationship with the girl, who learned she was pregnant soon after, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Kern County Sheriff's deputies learned the girl was pregnant and collected DNA samples.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
wascotrib.com

Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting

Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

One of 2 Suspects In Goshen Massacre Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arraignment

(KMJ) – One of the two men accused in the Goshen Massacre on January 16th appeared Tuesday in court for an arraignment. 25-year-old homicide defendant Noah Beard, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder in Department 16 of the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville. Tulare County...
GOSHEN, CA

