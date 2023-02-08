ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge, Shelley ranked No. 2 in final state poll

By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot holds on to win district title for second straight year

SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Rigby archer wins national title

When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Buffalo herd maintained on Fort Hall reservation

FORT HALL — On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opened up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbed back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drove into the large enclosure.
FORT HALL, ID
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring

Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure

IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pocatello Woman to Appear on Jeopardy!

A local woman will be testing her trivia knowledge next week on Jeopardy!. Kendra Westerhaus from Pocatello will be on Monday’s edition of the popular game show. She says that she is a fan of the show and brushed up on her trivia skills when she learned that she would be a contestant on the program.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop

IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles

When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
KREM

Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
POST FALLS, ID

