HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge, Shelley ranked No. 2 in final state poll

Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot holds on to win district title for second straight year
SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem state team honored in 50th anniversary
SUGAR CITY -- For some teams, looking back to the past can sometimes be overwhelming because it might too much to handle. Other teams however, use the experience to learn, grow, and embrace the tradition that their predecessors set. This is the case for the Sugar-Salem Diggers, who honored the...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison tops rival Rigby to earn regular-season title
Madison down rival Rigby 54-51 Wednesday night to clinch the top seed in the upcoming 5A District 5-6 tournament. Berrett Wilson finished with 21 points including a dunk off an inbounds pass with 59 seconds remaining that put the Bobcats up 50-42.
Post Register
Rigby archer wins national title
When 17-year-old Hunter Hall took up competitive archery just four months ago, picking up a bow was familiar for the teenager from Rigby who grew up hunting with his family. Between the end of hunting season and now, Hunter has been preparing for archery’s biggest stage and ultimately walking away with a national championship title for the Young Adult Male division at the National Field Archery Association’s Las Vegas Shoot.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
Gonzaga retires Dan Dickau's jersey: 'A long time coming'
SPOKANE - Some weren’t instant believers. A few around Gonzaga University weren’t convinced this basketball transfer from the University of Washington would ever see the court, let alone be an impact performer. Heck, some didn’t even believe Dan Dickau was part of the program when he arrived in ...
KXLY
Gonzaga's Mark Few named to USA Basketball Coaching Staff
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will have their main guy representing Team USA Men's Basketball. Zags Head Coach Mark Few has been named to the USA Men's Basketball Team Coaching Staff for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.
Post Register
Buffalo herd maintained on Fort Hall reservation
FORT HALL — On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opened up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbed back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drove into the large enclosure.
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
Mountain lions sighted in Fort Hall area
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring
Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals
The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.
idahoednews.org
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello Woman to Appear on Jeopardy!
A local woman will be testing her trivia knowledge next week on Jeopardy!. Kendra Westerhaus from Pocatello will be on Monday’s edition of the popular game show. She says that she is a fan of the show and brushed up on her trivia skills when she learned that she would be a contestant on the program.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop
IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.
Post Register
UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles
When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
KREM
Two roundabouts to be added along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Plans are in motion to add roundabouts to two intersections along Prairie Avenue in Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. "Roundabouts move traffic very efficiently and smoothly," Post Falls Community Development Director Bob Seale said Wednesday. "They...
