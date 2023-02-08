HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge, Shelley ranked No. 2 in final state poll

SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO