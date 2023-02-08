ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Two dead including child after car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop

A car drove into several people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police have described as a “ramming terror attack.”. The child, who died at the scene, was six years old, police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told CNN’s Hadas Gold. Shaare Zedek hospital later declared a man in his twenties dead of his injuries from the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy