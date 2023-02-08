Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
PWMania
WWE Star’s Babyface Turn and Push Teased After SmackDown Went Off the Air
This week on WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who would be the number one contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship. The match ended with Moss winning and earning the title shot the following week, but Escobar...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
slamwrestling.net
The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt
We now know what The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX a few weeks ago. Speaking to Canada’s SportsNet about his career and his highly successful Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, Taker let the cat out of the bag about what transpired between the two when they crossed paths in the middle of the ring.
TMZ.com
WWE's Jerry Lawler Suffered 'Massive Stroke', Remains Hospitalized and Hopeful
Jerry "The King" Lawler is recovering after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday ... and although his speech is limited, he's expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation. A rep for Lawler provided a health update on Wednesday ... after fans spent the last two days concerned for the...
wrestlinginc.com
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is No Longer The Most Dominant Member Of The Anoa'i Family
While Cody Rhodes is proving to be the right man to headline WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, he probably wasn't WWE's first choice to face "The Tribal Chief." For years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a blockbuster dream match against his real-life cousin, but it seems he just can't squeeze it into his 2023 schedule.
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
PWMania
Ric Flair Reflects on the Worst Matches He’s Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area. “Oh gosh,...
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Male Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
The top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand have been revealed thanks to a leaked internal list, as reported by PWInsider. The internal list for tag teams is unknown, but we’ll keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, the top five male babyfaces and heels...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
