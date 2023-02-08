ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Six Fired MPD Officers Face Decertification from State Regulators

The Memphis Police Department has asked the state’s regulatory body that oversees law enforcement to decertify the six now former officers who were fired for their connection to the night of Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest. Nichols died in the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after five of...
TN Politics: Mayoral Candidates Emerge in Wake of Police Beating

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton announced he would join 10 other candidates, so far, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Strickland in the October election. Political analyst Otis Sanford says Herenton lost soundly to Strickland in 2019, but plenty of voters would still support him. The bigger question this year...
BTH: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Police Reform, Healthcare, Climate Change, More

"Access for all, in terms of healthcare" is a priority, says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Now, with the partnership of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, a free healthcare program called ShelbyCares will open in a few weeks on Third Street. Harris believes that ShelbyCares is a step in the right direction to provide citizens with medical necessities.
