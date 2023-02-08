ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Mayor

Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2023 Teacher of the Year announced at EDDY Awards Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The time has finally come. Julia Mayeshiba was announced as the 2023 Teacher of the Year at the EDDY Awards Gala Friday night. She teaches math and physics at Andrew Jackson High School and has four years of teaching experience. Over 160 elementary, middle and high...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to distribute food in Lake Butler

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this weekend in Lake Butler. The food distribution event will take place at the Lake Butler Community Center and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. Recipients will receive...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
News4Jax.com

4 VIP tickets to Queens of Rock & Soul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Queens of rock, roll and soul rule the night in this empowering and emotional performance. Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin are two dynamos that put the spirit in Soul and R&B music. Three exciting Broadway vocalists bring classics to the stage like Respect, Natural Woman, What’s Love Got to Do With It, River Deep-Mountain High, Proud Mary and so many others. Join the Jacksonville Symphony to celebrate the anthems of the reigning divas who created the golden ages of their genres.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County High School locked down after JROTC student seen with ceremonial rifle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a mistaken report of an armed person on campus, the school district said. About 30 minutes later, the school district said the report was actually due to a United States Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student who is on their drill team. The student was spotted with a non-functioning drill rifle which is only used for ceremonial purposes.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mail-in ballots sent to Jacksonville voters ahead of city elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to Jacksonville voters as city elections inches closer and closer. City election officials said 37,000 ballots are going to be sent out Thursday. However, the number of ballots sent out is a lot lower than previous years because voters are now required to request a mail-in ballot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision

Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally stabbed during argument on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a stabbing on Oriely Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said officers responded to a home on the Westside around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead outside with multiple stab wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

14-year-old student hit, seriously injured on County Road 218, FHP says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured Thursday morning in the area of a school bus stop, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on County Road 218 near Melanie Lane — southeast of Wilkinson Elementary School and Wilkinson Junior High School — in the Middleburg area. According to Clay Country District Schools, the teen was heading to Middleburg High School when it happened.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old father killed Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim advocacy group Justice Coalition is joining forces with the family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon to host a candlelight vigil in his memory Friday night. “Justice for Baron” signs were displayed and shirts with his photo on the front were worn in his remembrance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

As DCPS scrambles to review media centers, charter schools remain exempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County school administrators, media specialists and librarians are “erring on the side of caution” as they work to comply with a new state law restricting certain topics in school libraries and classroom book collections. As that district-wide effort continues amid the ongoing school...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy