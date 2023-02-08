Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentencedDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: ‘Night to Shine’ in Jacksonville gives people with special needs a prom to remember
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Friday night was a night to remember for more than 1,000 people with special needs who were crowned Kings and Queens at the 9th Annual Night to Shine Prom, which was held at a new location: the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The event is sponsored by...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Mayor
Seven candidates are on the ballot seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
News4Jax.com
2023 Teacher of the Year announced at EDDY Awards Gala
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The time has finally come. Julia Mayeshiba was announced as the 2023 Teacher of the Year at the EDDY Awards Gala Friday night. She teaches math and physics at Andrew Jackson High School and has four years of teaching experience. Over 160 elementary, middle and high...
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Lake Butler
UNION COUNTY, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this weekend in Lake Butler. The food distribution event will take place at the Lake Butler Community Center and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. Recipients will receive...
News4Jax.com
New rooftop fish and oyster restaurant planned for Publix shopping center in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new fish and oyster restaurant is coming to San Marco and will move into a two-story cornerstone spot next to Publix. According to News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record, the city issued a permit for Gemma Fish + Oyster on Monday which is owned by the founders of Ember & Iron, which is located in St. Johns County.
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insiders only: Great local spots to celebrate National Pizza Day
What is there not to like about pizza? Other than the hefty number of calories it comes with. But who cares about that? It’s pizza! We’re pretty sure Bruce Hamilton would eat it at every meal. News4JAX is celebrating National Pizza Day and we want to share with...
News4Jax.com
4 VIP tickets to Queens of Rock & Soul
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Queens of rock, roll and soul rule the night in this empowering and emotional performance. Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin are two dynamos that put the spirit in Soul and R&B music. Three exciting Broadway vocalists bring classics to the stage like Respect, Natural Woman, What’s Love Got to Do With It, River Deep-Mountain High, Proud Mary and so many others. Join the Jacksonville Symphony to celebrate the anthems of the reigning divas who created the golden ages of their genres.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County High School locked down after JROTC student seen with ceremonial rifle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a mistaken report of an armed person on campus, the school district said. About 30 minutes later, the school district said the report was actually due to a United States Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student who is on their drill team. The student was spotted with a non-functioning drill rifle which is only used for ceremonial purposes.
News4Jax.com
I-295 NB near St. Johns Bluff exit reopens after overturned semi crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned in a crash Thursday morning on I-295 northbound near the St. Johns Bluff Road exit. The crash, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., happened after the semi driver veered off onto the shoulder and tried to drive back into the travel lane. The driver, then, lost control and overturned.
News4Jax.com
Mail-in ballots sent to Jacksonville voters ahead of city elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to Jacksonville voters as city elections inches closer and closer. City election officials said 37,000 ballots are going to be sent out Thursday. However, the number of ballots sent out is a lot lower than previous years because voters are now required to request a mail-in ballot.
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville collection event to allow residents to safely dispose of hazardous household, electronic waste
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is offering residents opportunities to safely and properly dispose of hazardous household and electronic waste. The first collection event this year is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Drew Park at 6621 Barnes Road South. Hazardous household waste...
News4Jax.com
Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence
ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
News4Jax.com
While vote-by-mail ballots are being delivered, negative TV ads continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Jacksonville gets ready to elect a new mayor, vote-by-mail ballots are now being delivered and early voting begins in 24 days. But what’s been happening for some time now is the negative TV ads in the mayor’s race, raising concern among the public and the candidates.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nassau County collision
Both a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died of their injuries Thursday following a collision in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called to the scene on Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Investigators determined that the pedestrian, identified as a...
News4Jax.com
Man fatally stabbed during argument on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a stabbing on Oriely Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO Sgt. Mark Lessard said officers responded to a home on the Westside around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead outside with multiple stab wounds.
News4Jax.com
14-year-old student hit, seriously injured on County Road 218, FHP says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured Thursday morning in the area of a school bus stop, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on County Road 218 near Melanie Lane — southeast of Wilkinson Elementary School and Wilkinson Junior High School — in the Middleburg area. According to Clay Country District Schools, the teen was heading to Middleburg High School when it happened.
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old father killed Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The victim advocacy group Justice Coalition is joining forces with the family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon to host a candlelight vigil in his memory Friday night. “Justice for Baron” signs were displayed and shirts with his photo on the front were worn in his remembrance.
News4Jax.com
As DCPS scrambles to review media centers, charter schools remain exempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County school administrators, media specialists and librarians are “erring on the side of caution” as they work to comply with a new state law restricting certain topics in school libraries and classroom book collections. As that district-wide effort continues amid the ongoing school...
Comments / 0