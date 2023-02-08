Read full article on original website
Does the Polar Vortex Have Idaho in its Sights?
Maybe. The polar vortex, a common occurrence in winter is undergoing a shift of sorts. It could result in a pattern of wild swings in the air troughs overhead. It doesn’t necessarily mean a finger of cold air will suddenly descend over the mountain west. It could happen here, but I don’t see it in the local long-range forecast. Back in the winter of 2014-2015, a similar phenomenon happened. It put the northeast into a bitterly cold stretch of weather in late winter. Here, I was out walking the streets in shorts.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin
BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
Idaho Boarder Scenic Byway Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
The website Road and Track released 'America's 25 Most Beautiful Scenic Byways' Are we surprised this unique and stunning one that boarders Idaho topped the list? Not at all. "Hells Canyon Scenic Byway - Trace the steps of the Oregon Trail right through North America's deepest canyon. You'll follow the Snake River straight past cliffs, fields and snowy mountaintops."
Idaho8.com
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project
Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Idaho Fish and Game proposes new wolf management plan
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Idaho Deer Cull To Begin In CWD Outbreak Area
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. Fish and Game will start a project on Feb. 13 to reduce deer density in the Slate Creek area in Unit 14 north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 in an effort to minimize the spread of chronic wasting disease into adjacent areas.
Post Register
UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles
When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
studyfinds.org
These are the oldest weapon heads ever found in North America, dating back 16,000 years!
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas — dating back 16,000 years — have been uncovered. Archaeologists say the projectile points discovered in Idaho are 3,000 years older than any found before. They were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.
kmvt
Idaho’s wolf population has dropped 13% from last year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Idaho Fish and Game, the Gem States wolf population saw a slight drop after their most recent count. Idaho’s wolf population dropped by 13% in 2022, compared to numbers calculated in 2021. Roger Phillips with the Idaho Department of Fish and...
Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023
Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho
As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
