ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Does the Polar Vortex Have Idaho in its Sights?

Maybe. The polar vortex, a common occurrence in winter is undergoing a shift of sorts. It could result in a pattern of wild swings in the air troughs overhead. It doesn’t necessarily mean a finger of cold air will suddenly descend over the mountain west. It could happen here, but I don’t see it in the local long-range forecast. Back in the winter of 2014-2015, a similar phenomenon happened. It put the northeast into a bitterly cold stretch of weather in late winter. Here, I was out walking the streets in shorts.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin

BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Jet opens us up for cold today

With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's political leadership weighs in on Magic Valley wind project

Several of Idaho’s federal and state politicians are weighing in on a wind farm proposal in the Magic Valley that’s currently moving through an environmental review. Earlier this week, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote a letter to the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher voicing their concerns over the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
nwsportsmanmag.com

Idaho Deer Cull To Begin In CWD Outbreak Area

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME. Fish and Game will start a project on Feb. 13 to reduce deer density in the Slate Creek area in Unit 14 north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 in an effort to minimize the spread of chronic wasting disease into adjacent areas.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

UI Extension educators seek solutions for Idaho farmers vexed by voles

When Idaho’s vole populations spike, environmental factors and a corresponding surge in predators usually bring their numbers back into equilibrium by the following year. In the Mud Lake area of Jefferson County, however, the mouse-like, burrowing rodents have been plaguing farmers for three consecutive seasons, with no relief in sight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
studyfinds.org

These are the oldest weapon heads ever found in North America, dating back 16,000 years!

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas — dating back 16,000 years — have been uncovered. Archaeologists say the projectile points discovered in Idaho are 3,000 years older than any found before. They were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho’s wolf population has dropped 13% from last year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Idaho Fish and Game, the Gem States wolf population saw a slight drop after their most recent count. Idaho’s wolf population dropped by 13% in 2022, compared to numbers calculated in 2021. Roger Phillips with the Idaho Department of Fish and...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Travel Experts Name Stunning Idaho Town in Top 10 U.S. Must Visit Places in 2023

Idaho is stunning. Outside travelers are usually surprised at the incredible beauty that the gem state has. From mountains, to lakes, to rivers to forest, to desert, to grasslands and more, we have it all. Word is getting out about how majestic Idaho really is. A new travel study just came out suggesting the top 10 must visit travel destinations in the United States for 2023. A small and favorite Idaho town was among them, and I can't argue it at all. When I first visited this destination, just a few hours' drive from Boise, I was in awe.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho

As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy