WSAZ
Wildcats tame Tigers
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.
WSAZ
Lions and Tigers win in KY HS hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boyd County needed overtime to beat Perry County Central while Paintsville got another win closer to the .500 mark. Here’s the highlights from both games from WSAZ Sports on Friday night.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring locks down Greenbrier East
Fairlea – Last weekend Shady Spring was knocking off Class AAAA foes Parkersburg South and Cabell Midland to win the championship at Battle for the Springhouse inside The Greenbrier. Friday night the Tigers were back in Greenbrier County looking to complete the season sweep of AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier...
WSAZ
Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend. Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball: Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigns ahead of senior night
Sources confirmed to Lootpress that Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigned from his position this week. The team was pulled aside and notified Thursday morning at the school ahead of their game against Bluefield. No reason was given for his decision to step down. Nabors could not be reached...
WSAZ
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 11
The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, has been recovered.
WSAZ
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Melissa Booton spends most of her days in a packed gymnasium. She’s recognized on the sidelines with a camera always in her hand. “She does everything for the kids,” said Coach Sean Meddings, the Wayne County High School basketball coach. She’s been taking...
WSAZ
Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college
A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending […]
WSAZ
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers. According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines. Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say. Further...
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
WSAZ
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week.
