Institute, WV

WSAZ

Wildcats tame Tigers

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

Lions and Tigers win in KY HS hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boyd County needed overtime to beat Perry County Central while Paintsville got another win closer to the .500 mark. Here’s the highlights from both games from WSAZ Sports on Friday night.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Shady Spring locks down Greenbrier East

Fairlea – Last weekend Shady Spring was knocking off Class AAAA foes Parkersburg South and Cabell Midland to win the championship at Battle for the Springhouse inside The Greenbrier. Friday night the Tigers were back in Greenbrier County looking to complete the season sweep of AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier...
SHADY SPRING, WV
WSAZ

Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend. Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 11

The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, has been recovered. Wildcats top Tigers are home while Ohio teams are less than two weeks from playoffs. Boyd County & Paintsville win. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lions get win...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Melissa Booton spends most of her days in a packed gymnasium. She’s recognized on the sidelines with a camera always in her hand. “She does everything for the kids,” said Coach Sean Meddings, the Wayne County High School basketball coach. She’s been taking...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending […]
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers. According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines. Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say. Further...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

