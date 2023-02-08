ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD is investigating a homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD investigating fatal car accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths. WPD responded to an car accident at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Rd on February 11th in the early morning. The accident involved two cars, leaving 1 person with severe injuries and 2 other dead. The injured person was transported to Novant NHRMC.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King. Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW Post 12196 announces 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs winners

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Leland VFW Post 12196 announces winners of the 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs, including the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy awards. The Patriot’s Pen asks middle school students to write a 300-400 word essay on a patriotic theme. The 2022-23 theme is: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday. The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck. It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

