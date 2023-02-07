Morgan State (14-6, 7-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central (10-12, 4-3 MEAC) Site: Durham, N.C. (McDougald-McLendon Arena) Websites: MorganStateBears.com | NCCUEaglePride.com. BALTIMORE, Md. (Feb. 9, 2023)--Morgan State will take its season-best seven-game winning streak on the road to begin the second half of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play, when it visits the Lady Eagles of North Carolina Central on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be the Eagles' annual Pink Game in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, N.C.

