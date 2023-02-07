ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Bears To Visit N.C. Central

Morgan State (14-6, 7-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central (10-12, 4-3 MEAC) Site: Durham, N.C. (McDougald-McLendon Arena) Websites: MorganStateBears.com | NCCUEaglePride.com. BALTIMORE, Md. (Feb. 9, 2023)--Morgan State will take its season-best seven-game winning streak on the road to begin the second half of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play, when it visits the Lady Eagles of North Carolina Central on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be the Eagles' annual Pink Game in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, N.C.
Game 24: North Carolina Central

Site: McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham, N.C. MSU Coaches: Kevin Broadus (54-50, 4th yr) • NCCU - Levelle Moton (238-183, 14th) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.nccueaglepride.com. SETTING THE STAGE. The Morgan State men's basketball team (12-11, 4-3) looks to make it two wins in a row when they travel to take on...
Former Morgan State University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76

BALTIMORE, Md. (Feb. 9, 2023) -- Morgan State University, Bears Athletics and the extended Morgan Community, mourns the loss of former athletics directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr was 76-years-old. Kerr served as the University's athletic director from 2005 to 2016 and oversaw a highly competitive...
