They have to put chicago on netflix 2 hour show every night nobody in nobody out have cameras all over the city sit back have a beer have some popcorn watch the violence rated r no kids under eighteen
fox32chicago.com
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head before crashing vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
Chicago police are investigating a shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side.
‘Breaks my heart’: Loved ones mourn business owner fatally shot on South Side
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Chatham alley: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
25-year-old man shot and killed on South Side, police say
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman at 25th and Wabash when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery
Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
'Senseless': Boy, 16, charged in shooting outside Juarez Academy that left 2 teens dead
A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with carrying out a deadly mass shooting outside Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen late last year that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.
Woman stabs and kills peacemaker trying to break up attempted attack on North Side: CPD
A man is dead after being stabbed in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said. The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.
Eater
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood hit-and-run: Driver killed pedestrian on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood. Around 6:05 p.m., police say the victim was crossing the street in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue when a...
