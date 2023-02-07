ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kraft Mac & Cheese Only 94¢ Shipped on Amazon

Hop on over to Amazon where you can score select varieties of Kraft Mac & Cheese for as low as 94¢ shipped or less when you opt to Subscribe & Save!. Kraft Thick ‘n Creamy Mac & Cheese 7.25oz Box 99¢. Opt to Subscribe & Save (5% –...
Volleyball Mom That’s My Girl Graphic Tees Sizes S-2XL $19.99 Shipped

Does your girl play Volleyball? You’ll want to hurry over to Jane where you’ll find Volleyball Mom That’s My Girl Graphic Tees in sizes S – 2XL in 6 different designs for just $19.99 (reg. $40) shipped. After you pick your design, you’ll choose from 35...
Betty Crocker Homestyle Butter and Herb Potatoes 7-Count Just $5.60 Shipped on Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is offering these Betty Crocker Homestyle Butter and Herb Potatoes 7-Count for only $5.60 shipped (regularly $7) when you clip the 15% off coupon and opt to Subscribe & Save!. Betty Crocker Homestyle Butter and Herb Potatoes 7-Count $7. Clip the 15% off digital coupon.
10 Pc. The Pioneer Woman Nesting Mixing Bowl Set ONLY $19.96 (Reg. $25)

Op over to Walmart where they have rolled back the price on this 10 piece set of The Pioneer Woman Country Garden Nesting Mixing Bowls to just $19.96 (reg. $25). Shipping is free on orders of $35. This 10 piece melamine mixing bowl set includes 5 mixing bowls and 5...
Wet N Wild Retractable Eyeliner ONLY $1.98 Prime Shipped

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. I snagged this CRAZY PRICE earlier this week. I’m really surprised the price is still this low!. Hurry over to Amazon where you can grab this highly-rated Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup-Proof Retractable Eyeliner for only $1.98.
PAYDAY Peanut Caramel Candy Individually Wrapped, (24 Count)

Head over to Amazon where you’ll find this 24 count container of individually wrapped PAYDAY Peanut Caramel Candy, 1.85 oz Bars on price drop saving you 42%. Contains twenty-four (24) 1.85-ounce PAYDAY Peanut Caramel Candy Bars in a bulk box. Full-size peanut and caramel bars perfect for snacking on...
Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn 40-Count Shipped

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Pop over to Amazon where you can score this Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn 40-pack for your best price and free shipping when you choose Subscribe and Save. NOTE: Shipping is delayed 2 weeks. 40 count...

