Disappointing photos show what it was really like to visit the Colosseum in Rome
Though Insider's reporter took steps to avoid tourists when she visited the Colosseum, she found it was too crowded to enjoy Rome's iconic attraction.
TravelPulse
Amsterdam Makes Big Changes to Red Light District
The atmosphere in Amsterdam’s red light district might feel a little different the next time you pay a visit to the Dutch capital. The BBC reported that in an attempt to cut down on the trouble that tourists cause local residents, Amsterdam is set to enact new measures that will ban smoking marijuana on the street and further restrict alcohol sales in the district.
travelyourway.net
Top 10 most beautiful cities in Europe you should visit in 2023
Europe is home to some of the world’s most stunning cities, each with its own unique history, culture, and architecture. From historic cities rich in culture and heritage to modern metropolises filled with cutting-edge design and technology, there’s something for everyone in Europe. Here are the top 10...
Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices
The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
Italy's Friuli region is one of Europe's best kept secrets
Its mountains, canyons, beaches and lagoons make it one of Italy's most beautiful and varied landscapes, but few people -- and that includes Italians -- know anything about Friuli Venezia Giulia.
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Searchers with metal detectors stumble on 2,500-year-old sacrificial site in Poland
Intricate bronze spirals, human bones and hoop ornaments were pulled from the bog, photos show.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
Avalanches Kill 11 in Switzerland, Austria, Italy
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish
The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
France 24
'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'
Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
The internet is going wild over a video of a 20-year-old Japanese woman snowboarding in a red, long-sleeved kimono
Millions of people watched Sumire Morino shred the slopes in a long-sleeved furisode kimono, which she wore to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan.
Out-of-Control Royal Caribbean Cruise Passenger Totally Destroys Balcony
Someone needs anger management classes.
