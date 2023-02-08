Super Bowl News Roundup: Sean Payton, 2023 NFL Draft buzz, Cardinals & Colts head coach searches

Read full article on original website
This Colts-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Indianapolis
There are going to be a lot of eyes on quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. One of the most electrifying players in the NFL is set to hit free agency, but it is anyone’s guess if he will truly be available on the market. The Baltimore Ravens will have...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
POLL: Who should the Colts hire as head coach?
The Indianapolis Colts are taking their sweet time going through the process of finding their next head coach. There’s a good chance the team doesn’t announce the new head coach until after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII this weekend. It also appears they are through interviewing candidates for the vacancy, barring a change.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news
This may be a time for celebration for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, but a recent report detailing some of his off-the-field business troubles have gotten him a little bit of negative attention. We knew Brady was interested in crypto and suffered massive financial Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen viewed as frontrunner to land Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job
Jeff Saturday coached his last game with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. Ever since, team owner Jim Irsay, general
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job
The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cam Jordan gives strong take on Saints’ quarterback situation
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new quarterback. There’s plenty of directions that the team could go. A rookie could make sense while either rolling with Jameis Winston as the starter or bringing in another veteran. Making a move for an experienced QB with more upside like Derek Carr could be on the table, too.
Ben Davis football coach Jason Simmons steps down: 'It’s never going to be easy to leave.'
One of the premier high school football jobs in the state is open. Jason Simmons, 46, informed the Ben Davis team and administration Tuesday he was resigning as football coach. He was 31-28 in five seasons at the school, leading the Giants to three regional championships. Simmons said he was called about an opportunity...
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
James Boyd of The Athletic notes the Colts will likely not be able to afford to keep LB Bobby Okereke after his breakout 2022 season and he’ll likely sign elsewhere. However, they already have LB Zaire Franklin and could bring back LB E.J. Speed at a more affordable rate.
