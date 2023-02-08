Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Valentines Date Idea: SKYVIEWS Miami Observation WheelThe FleptMiami, FL
Related
bvmsports.com
Heat make no moves at the NBA trade deadline, now buyout market becomes a factor
Filed under: NBA Trade Deadline Miami Heat News Heat make no moves at the NBA trade deadline, now buyout market becomes a factor Miami one of only three teams to not make an acquisition prior to deadline. By Daniel Riccio Feb 9, 2023, 7:16pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All…
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Miami Heat, and what’s next?
Why didn’t the Miami Heat make a move to add a player before Thursday’s trade deadline? And what’s next for the Heat?
What Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said about Bennedict Mathurin playing 13 minutes vs. Heat
Pacers rookie star wing Bennedict Mathurin had an uncharacteristically short and quiet night against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. He played just 13 minutes, scoring two points on 0 of 2 shooting. He played just 4:04 in the second half, taking one shot, and didn't play at all in the fourth quarter.
Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On No Movement At Trade Deadline: `It's The Same Group'
After making no moves at the trade deadline, the Heat are confident in the current roster
RUMOR: Heat hell-bent on trading Kyle Lowry amid Clippers links
The Miami Heat have been heavily involved in several rumors leading up to the trade deadline, and now that the deadline is upon us, it looks like their primary focus may be to get rid of Kyle Lowry. Lowry’s name has popped up on the rumor mill frequently as of late, and while there are differing reports of his impending trade status, it sounds like the Heat are doing whatever they can to move Lowry.
Trade deadline passes without Heat adding to roster, as attention turns to buyout market
The Miami Heat did not add to its roster ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, as the attention now turns to the buyout market.
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Finally! Dolphins’ Zach Thomas in Hall of Fame crowns a career spent beating doubts, winning respect
Miami Dolphins great Zach Thomas named to Hall of Fame
Snipes and DJ Khaled to Open a ‘We the Best’ Concept Store in Miami
Snipes is teaming up with DJ Khaled on a new store concept in Miami. The sneaker retailer’s CEO, Sven Voth, said in a release that the “We The Best Snipes” store is set to open on Miami’s Collins Avenue, which is in the heart of South Florida. The new store will feature Snipes apparel and exclusive merchandise, live DJ entertainment and apparel created by local designers. The music mogul was named chief creative officer of Snipes in 2019 and has collaborated with the retailer on previous store openings and events. The news comes as Snipes carries out a plan to grow its U.S....
Help remove the Dolphins' hex at Kush at The Clevelander this weekend
Sure, the Super Bowl is this weekend. But Miami is still fixated on the past. What's happening: For its fourth year, Ocean Drive sports bar Kush at The Clevelander is holding its "Please forgive us, Ray Finkle" event on Saturday. Catch up fast: You remember Ray Finkle, the villain in...
Calif. DB lands "surprise" Miami Hurricanes offer: "Miami is a really great program"
While the spotlight is now on the 2024 class, Miami is already identifying the next wave of talent in the 2025 class, including this CB.
Comments / 0