ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Heat make no moves at the NBA trade deadline, now buyout market becomes a factor

Filed under: NBA Trade Deadline Miami Heat News Heat make no moves at the NBA trade deadline, now buyout market becomes a factor Miami one of only three teams to not make an acquisition prior to deadline. By Daniel Riccio Feb 9, 2023, 7:16pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All…
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Heat hell-bent on trading Kyle Lowry amid Clippers links

The Miami Heat have been heavily involved in several rumors leading up to the trade deadline, and now that the deadline is upon us, it looks like their primary focus may be to get rid of Kyle Lowry. Lowry’s name has popped up on the rumor mill frequently as of late, and while there are differing reports of his impending trade status, it sounds like the Heat are doing whatever they can to move Lowry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Snipes and DJ Khaled to Open a ‘We the Best’ Concept Store in Miami

Snipes is teaming up with DJ Khaled on a new store concept in Miami. The sneaker retailer’s CEO, Sven Voth, said in a release that the “We The Best Snipes” store is set to open on Miami’s Collins Avenue, which is in the heart of South Florida. The new store will feature Snipes apparel and exclusive merchandise, live DJ entertainment and apparel created by local designers. The music mogul was named chief creative officer of Snipes in 2019 and has collaborated with the retailer on previous store openings and events. The news comes as Snipes carries out a plan to grow its U.S....
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy