The Miami Heat have been heavily involved in several rumors leading up to the trade deadline, and now that the deadline is upon us, it looks like their primary focus may be to get rid of Kyle Lowry. Lowry’s name has popped up on the rumor mill frequently as of late, and while there are differing reports of his impending trade status, it sounds like the Heat are doing whatever they can to move Lowry.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO