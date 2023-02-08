ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin?

Randi Martin, the mother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at a loss for words in late January, when her 27-year-old son helped punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 2023 with a win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. “Words cannot describe my emotions,” Randi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love my family more then [sic] anything #blessed.” Randi has cheered on Mahomes throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017 when he was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs. The former Texas Tech product has relied on his family’s support, especially during this year’s AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion

Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy

CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo recently discussed what he expects to see this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl. Romo won’t be calling the game this Sunday with Jim Nantz. But he did offer his opinion on the game in a recent interview. He believed there were six teams he thought could have been Super Read more... The post Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes

Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57

It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Boston

Joe Montana comments add context to end of Tom Brady's Pats career

BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired last week. This week, he had Bill Belichick as a guest on his podcast. Anyone seeking some closure in the saga of Brady's Patriots career ending in 2020 could find some in that conversation.As a result of all of that, there's been plenty of nostalgic looks at Brady's career in New England. But some recent comments from Joe Montana may actually work to provide some more interesting perspective on what the end of Brady's New England career really felt like.The quotes come from a dynamite profile written by Wright Thompson for ESPN.com. The story is...
