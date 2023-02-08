Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBride
Related
Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin?
Randi Martin, the mother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at a loss for words in late January, when her 27-year-old son helped punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 2023 with a win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. “Words cannot describe my emotions,” Randi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love my family more then [sic] anything #blessed.” Randi has cheered on Mahomes throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017 when he was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs. The former Texas Tech product has relied on his family’s support, especially during this year’s AFC...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patrick Mahomes’ direct message to Tom Brady on his retirement, and Brady’s response
Tom Brady talked with Jim Gray about his decision to retires after 23 seasons in the NFL on the “Let’s Go” podcast, and he received many messages to listen to during the podcast, including one from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “What’s up Tom! I just...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Message For Opposing Pass-Rushers
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent making $450 million, but you wouldn't know it just from talking to him. The former MVP and Super Bowl champ has a down-to-earth perspective and sharp sense of humor that is on full display when he's talking to the press. This week, in an exchange ...
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy
CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo recently discussed what he expects to see this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl. Romo won’t be calling the game this Sunday with Jim Nantz. But he did offer his opinion on the game in a recent interview. He believed there were six teams he thought could have been Super Read more... The post Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes
Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57
It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana comments add context to end of Tom Brady's Pats career
BOSTON -- Tom Brady retired last week. This week, he had Bill Belichick as a guest on his podcast. Anyone seeking some closure in the saga of Brady's Patriots career ending in 2020 could find some in that conversation.As a result of all of that, there's been plenty of nostalgic looks at Brady's career in New England. But some recent comments from Joe Montana may actually work to provide some more interesting perspective on what the end of Brady's New England career really felt like.The quotes come from a dynamite profile written by Wright Thompson for ESPN.com. The story is...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Doesn't Appear To Like Tom Brady
When it comes to the GOAT debates among NFL quarterbacks it usually boils down to two names: Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Growing up a 49ers fan in San Mateo, Brady has often said that he "idolized" Montana as a child. But those close to Montana seem to think the praise never extends beyond when ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0