Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
kjzz.com
University of Utah K9 Zarah bomb detection dog passes away unexpectedly
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah's K9 Zarah, a bomb detection dog for the school has passed away unexpectedly. Zarah passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, according to the the university's safety Twitter account. "We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt...
Gephardt Daily
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD appoints 2 new deputy chiefs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the appointment of two new deputy chiefs. Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck started his appointment on Jan. 29. Deputy Chief Andrew Wright started his appointment on Monday. “Both Vic and Andrew have...
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
KSLTV
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
ABC 4
Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
KSLTV
5 arrested in Salt Lake City during special operation
SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
KSLTV
Neighbors remember man killed in Springville house fire
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Neighbors are remembering a 79-year-old man killed in a house fire in Springville as a good guy who cared for others. The deadly fire near 800 South and 300 East drew a response from multiple departments Friday afternoon as crews worked to get a handle on the blaze.
KSLTV
Brigham City residents asked to be on lookout for missing teen
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered. According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, Linkoln was last seen wearing a lime green coat. He is described as 5...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police recover meth, illegal weapons responding to report of suspicious activity
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were arrested in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Clubbs, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony offenses in...
KSLTV
Matheson Courthouse delayed after nearby stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — A mental health crisis may have led to some tense moments at Matheson Courthouse Friday when a man walked into the lobby bleeding from a stab wound. Two men entered the courthouse, located at 500 S. State Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. — one in obvious need of medical attention.
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
ksl.com
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
