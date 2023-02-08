ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods Cross, UT

Gephardt Daily

Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD appoints 2 new deputy chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced the appointment of two new deputy chiefs. Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck started his appointment on Jan. 29. Deputy Chief Andrew Wright started his appointment on Monday. “Both Vic and Andrew have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

Lehi police respond to rollover accident, 2 people trapped in vehicle

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside. Photos of the crash in...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

5 arrested in Salt Lake City during special operation

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday for drug possession. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers retrieved 10.9 grams of methamphetamine, 139 fentanyl tablets, 14.7 grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine and $100 in cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Neighbors remember man killed in Springville house fire

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Neighbors are remembering a 79-year-old man killed in a house fire in Springville as a good guy who cared for others. The deadly fire near 800 South and 300 East drew a response from multiple departments Friday afternoon as crews worked to get a handle on the blaze.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Brigham City residents asked to be on lookout for missing teen

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered. According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, Linkoln was last seen wearing a lime green coat. He is described as 5...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

Matheson Courthouse delayed after nearby stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — A mental health crisis may have led to some tense moments at Matheson Courthouse Friday when a man walked into the lobby bleeding from a stab wound. Two men entered the courthouse, located at 500 S. State Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. — one in obvious need of medical attention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

