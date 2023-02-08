On Thursday night we got our first look at the new-look Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn took down Chicago at home with 25 points from new/former Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie. As everyone knows, they sent out Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and constructed a team of 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-9 3-and-D players. Between Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, and Yuta Watanabe, they have more wings than Buffalo.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO