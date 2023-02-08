Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in with the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year in which he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games. The left-handed hitter has been an effective platoon option with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486 against right-handers, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO