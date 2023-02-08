Read full article on original website
Related
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Astros beat Tucker in arbitration, Ramirez 3rd Rays hearing
The Houston Astros beat Kyle Tucker in arbitration, and the All-Star outfielder will make $5 million rather than his $7.5 million request
Prospect Jackson Merrill highlights Padres' non-roster invitees
Minor leaguers could see plenty of playing time this spring while Padres regulars are away for the World Baseball Classic
Mets: 3 things to watch at New York Spring Training
Amid high expectations after a busy offseason, the New York Mets open spring training next week. We’ll examine three things to watch at Mets spring training. Camp will feature several new high-profile players. Justin Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of three new starters in the Mets rotation. Japanese star Kodai Senga and veteran Jose Quintana were signed this Winter, as well.
MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
Garrett Cooper: Jean Segura, Luis Arraez bring needed new dynamic to Miami Marlins’ lineup
The addition to the two contact hitters, Cooper hopes, will lessen the burden on any one particular player in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' David Peralta: Signs one-year deal with LAD
Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in with the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year in which he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games. The left-handed hitter has been an effective platoon option with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486 against right-handers, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Signs 6-yr, $108M extension
Darvish and the Padres agreed Thursday to a six-year, $108 million contract extension, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell and Mark Feinsand. This deal could keep Darvish in San Diego through 2028, pushing into his early-40s. Prior to the new agreement, the 36-year-old right-hander was due $18 million in 2023 with free agency looming next winter. Darvish delivered a stellar 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 197:37 K:BB across 194.2 regular-season innings (30 starts) last season for the Friars. He also registered a 2.88 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 25 innings (four starts) in the 2022 playoffs. It's the third different six-year contract of his illustrious MLB career.
CBS Sports
Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds
Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies
Alvarado agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration. The two sides met at the midpoint of the figures they exchanged last month, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. Alvarado was actually optioned to the minors after a rough start for the Phils last season but was dominant after returning with a 1.66 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 38 innings covering his last 42 appearances.
Rays, Daniel Robertson Finalizing Minor League Deal
The Rays are bringing utilityman Daniel Robertson back to the organization on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The two parties are in the process of finalizing the contract. Robertson, 29 next month, hasn’t appeared in the Majors...
Wbaltv.com
Orioles sending 6 players to 2023 World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring after a six-year absence after the 2021 games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Baltimore Orioles will have several members compete for teams from across the world facing off to take home the crown. The United States is the defending champion after a...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
Comments / 0