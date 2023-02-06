ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Top Rite Aid exec reveals two extreme new anti-theft measures after spike in self-checkout stealing

By Miska Salemann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCubo_0kftnGDi00

A TOP Rite Aid executive has revealed two controversial anti-theft solutions following the rising wave of shoplifting-related crime.

The popular pharmacy's chief retail officer Andre Persaud told analysts that the corporation is considering locking up more products and placing police officers at certain locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDjTq_0kftnGDi00
Rite Aid chief retail officer Andre Persaud offered two potential solutions to fight shoplifting crime Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGUBL_0kftnGDi00
More Rite Aid merchandise will be locked up to prevent theft Credit: Getty

Retail crime went up by 26 percent in 2021 and the offenses are becoming more and more violent, according to the National Retail Federation.

Rite Aid is looking at “literally putting everything behind showcases to ensure the products are there for customers who want to buy it," according to a report from the Washington Post.

The executive supposedly added that it may even have to use off-duty police officers at some stores as an extra surveillance measure.

Not all shoppers are receptive to the changes being implemented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s65j6_0kftnGDi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBOfg_0kftnGDi00

In fact, many customers have previously slammed retailers such as Walmart, CVS, and Target for employing "extreme measures" that interfere with customer service.

By trying to crack down on the theft problem, the retailer could just be creating another as shoppers become turned off from buying anything with the overreaching measures.

According to the Washington Post, shoppers like Sheila Schlegel do not appreciate the extra step of unlocking products.

"If you’re coming to the store, there’s one person at that store, and that person you can tell has been there for 15 hours,” said Schlegel. “You don’t want to ask them for something if you don’t have to.”

If shoppers are reluctant to ask overworked staff for extra help to unlock a product, the retailer could miss out on sales.

The beefed-up security also could alienate certain consumers, especially those of color.

Back in 2020, major retailers like CVS, Sephora, and Walmart faced backlash for locking up products only for Black customers.

Rite Aid will have much to consider as it navigates the changing tides of shopping amid rising crime.

However, the store has also assured it's committed to finding other ways to keep customers satisfied.

Earlier this year, the pharmacy partnered with Grubhub to offer over-the-counter home delivery before peak flu season.

Initiatives like delivery could also reduce the threat of in-store theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpGKi_0kftnGDi00
In addition to locking up products, Rite Aid is considering adding undercover cops to some store locations Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase

Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lansing Daily

Walmart Employee Caught on Camera Taking $46,000 From Store—Officials

An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
EVANSVILLE, IN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy