Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More details of the Chapin High School teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor have been released.

Orlando Solis, who is listed as a mathematics teacher on the El Paso Independent School District's website, was arrested Thursday after messaging with an employee from the Army Criminal Division's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit who was posing as a 13-year-old El Paso girl on the online social messaging platform "Whisper."

Throughout conversations initiated by Solis with the ICAC employee, Solis suggested who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl to visit adult sites and sent obscene material multiple times.

Wednesday, law enforcement agencies affiliated with EPISD conducted a query of the school database and located information associated with Solis, including an image of him that appeared to match an image Solis had sent to the ICAC employee during their conversations.

