Knicks Talking Last-Minute Trade for Zach LaVine of Bulls?
Keep up to date with the latest New York Knicks-centric deals on the NBA's trade deadline day.
Josh Hart's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The New York Knicks
Josh Hart sent out a tweet after getting traded to the New York Knicks.
Patrick Beverly's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Traded For D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers
Sixers' rumored trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers Rumors: Expert Proposes Massive 4-Team Trade to Turn LA Into Title Contender
This would drastically shift the landscape of the NBA.
Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers
Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Timberwolves Waive Veteran Guard On Thursday
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves waived veteran guard Bryn Forbes.
76ers: Who Could Be Pursued In Buyout Market?
Despite the deadline having closed, the Sixers could still make further moves in the buyout market.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers PG Patrick Beverley 'Not Required' to Report to Magic After Trade; Buyout Coming?
The Los Angeles Lakers sent Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. But that likely won't be his final destination.
BREAKING: New York Knicks Make A Trade With Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers Make A Trade With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to trade Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers.
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Trading Patrick Beverley
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic.
