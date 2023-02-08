Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
New Omaha-area company looks to alleviate travel delays and aggression
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a month after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air travel in the entire country due to a contractor deleting files and causing a system outage of important safety information, a new service is starting in the Omaha area. It’s a business designed to remove...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
WOWT
City council greenlights Gretna Crossing Park naming rights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From water slides to a brand-new baseball field, Gretna Crossing Park will have plenty to offer. “We’re going to have an amphitheater, a fishing pond, nature trails, and an eighteen-course frisbee golf,” said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans. On Tuesday, the city took another step...
kiowacountysignal.com
Meet Scoular’s new farmer advisory group
OMAHA, Nebraska (Feb. 3, 2023) – A diverse group of forward-thinking farmers is collaborating with Scoular to identify solutions to emerging farm management challenges and to influence the company’s future producer strategies. The group – called the Farm Advisory Roundtable Members, or FARM – consists of 15 producers...
WOWT
North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions. The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired...
WOWT
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge
A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made a stop in Omaha today following the State of the Union address. Chief Big Elk sculpture on display at KANEKO...
WOWT
Omaha city council approves funding for improving wastewater processing
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many have been wondering if raising their own chickens is more...
WOWT
Thursday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha hosts job fair for city departments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After graduating from St. John’s University in Minnesota, Preston Blaine decided to come home, and spent most of his time at the Omaha Job Fair talking to fire and police department recruiters. “I’m just looking for more information,” Blaine said. “When I was in college,...
norfolkneradio.com
NE Chamber welcomes seventeen new members, board chair
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber welcomed seventeen new members to their Board of Directors as well as a new chair during their annual meeting last week, with a five members having ties to Northeast Nebraska. Chamber President Bryan Slone says he is grateful for the new members in volunteering their...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
KETV.com
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
WOWT
Lake Zorinsky management frustrated with recent tree-cutting vandalism
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trees are a wood picture frame around Lake Zorinsky, and a section has been chipped by vandalism. “You’re out here enjoying the beauty. I don’t think you would want to destroy it.”. On the side of a south hill, about 20 mature oaks and...
WOWT
Illegal tree cutting at Lake Zorinsky
The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Omaha fire crews battled a small blaze at a construction site near 18th and Leavenworth. Community wants OPPD to monitor air...
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
WOWT
Local efforts underway to help Turkey earthquake victims
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha fire...
Comments / 1