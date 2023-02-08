ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

New Omaha-area company looks to alleviate travel delays and aggression

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a month after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air travel in the entire country due to a contractor deleting files and causing a system outage of important safety information, a new service is starting in the Omaha area. It’s a business designed to remove...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

City council greenlights Gretna Crossing Park naming rights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From water slides to a brand-new baseball field, Gretna Crossing Park will have plenty to offer. “We’re going to have an amphitheater, a fishing pond, nature trails, and an eighteen-course frisbee golf,” said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans. On Tuesday, the city took another step...
OMAHA, NE
kiowacountysignal.com

Meet Scoular’s new farmer advisory group

OMAHA, Nebraska (Feb. 3, 2023) – A diverse group of forward-thinking farmers is collaborating with Scoular to identify solutions to emerging farm management challenges and to influence the company’s future producer strategies. The group – called the Farm Advisory Roundtable Members, or FARM – consists of 15 producers...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions. The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha city council approves funding for improving wastewater processing

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many have been wondering if raising their own chickens is more...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha hosts job fair for city departments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After graduating from St. John’s University in Minnesota, Preston Blaine decided to come home, and spent most of his time at the Omaha Job Fair talking to fire and police department recruiters. “I’m just looking for more information,” Blaine said. “When I was in college,...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NE Chamber welcomes seventeen new members, board chair

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber welcomed seventeen new members to their Board of Directors as well as a new chair during their annual meeting last week, with a five members having ties to Northeast Nebraska. Chamber President Bryan Slone says he is grateful for the new members in volunteering their...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors

​​The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Illegal tree cutting at Lake Zorinsky

The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Omaha fire crews battled a small blaze at a construction site near 18th and Leavenworth. Community wants OPPD to monitor air...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Local efforts underway to help Turkey earthquake victims

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 2 hours ago. Omaha fire...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy