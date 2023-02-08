ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

SavedByHisGrace
1d ago

The Tessa / Mariah relationship / story line is not good viewing , & warrants all the fast forwarding on my DVR through their scenes.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Cheryl E Preston

Did The Young and the Restless sacrifice Noah and Allie for Jack and Diane?

Fans of The Young and the Restless agree that legacy character Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) had been sitting on the sidelines for too long but viewers are not excited about the storyline that is giving him more airtime. Neither are they happy that Noah Newman (Robert Gibson) and Alley Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) have been placed on recurring status and their storyline is now on the back burner,
The List

Who Is Chloe Mitchell's Father On The Young And The Restless?

For close to 50 years, "The Young and the Restless" has followed the exploits of the residents of Genoa City. And what exploits they have been — cheating, lies, and coming back from the dead barely scratches the surface. Among those who have seen their fair share of ups...
soaphub.com

The Perfect Young and the Restless Baby Name For Tessa Porter and Mariah

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.
WISCONSIN STATE
The List

Who Helped Diane Jenkins Fake Her Own Death On The Young And The Restless?

"The Young and the Restless" had a major shakeup in early 2022, when former villain, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), came back from the dead after being "murdered" a decade ago. Since making her way back to Genoa City, her mere presence in town has tormented former rivals Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and especially Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The ladies have banded together with little success in an attempt to drive Diane back to Los Angeles, where she had been hiding out for the last several years (via Soap Hub).
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
soaphub.com

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Is Forced To Come Clean

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a man coming clean, a pair of siblings disagreeing, and a friend helping another do some soul-searching. This is one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is all in when...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Horror: R.I.P., Taylor?

We were as shocked as Brooke by the state in which she found her friend. We can’t believe that Bold & Beautiful would really kill off Taylor. Not only is she a beloved character, but since Krista Allen took over the role in December 2021, she’s been more compelling than ever. On top of that, the soap has struck gold with her hard-won friendship with longtime romantic rival Brooke. (Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang may wind up being the best tag team since Lang and Susan Flannery got to play Brooke and Stephanie as more than mortal enemies.)
The List

Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy