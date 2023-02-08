Read full article on original website
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
msn.com
China Says It’s Ready to Enhance Ties With Taiwan Opposition
(Bloomberg) -- China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island. Most Read from Bloomberg. Song Tao, the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in a...
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon
As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
msn.com
US says China gave up intel secrets with balloon shoot-down
President Joe Biden on Monday defended the decision to wait until a Chinese balloon crossed the United States before shooting it down, and the White House said valuable intelligence was being culled from the device. China says the balloon was an errant weather observation aircraft with no military purpose, but...
POLITICO
China’s ballooning headache in Europe
Ahoj and welcome to the second Global Insider dispatch from Team Europe. This is Stuart Lau, EU-China correspondent, coming to you from the Czech Republic. I sat down with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský to see why his country is fast becoming Taiwan’s bestie — and China’s big headache.
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
coingeek.com
Digital assets and DLT have utility, but they must be strictly regulated: Italian central bank
Digital assets and decentralized ledger technology (DLT) have a role to play in the Italian economy, but they must be stringently regulated to protect investors, says the Bank of Italy. In a speech at a recent event organized by the Italian financial markets’ association, ASSIOM FOREX, Governor Ignazio Visco delved...
China's Spy Balloon Program: The Growing Threat to US National Security
China's ongoing surveillance program, which uses high-altitude balloons to gather intelligence on a global scale, has become a major threat to US national security. In a recent press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the US intelligence community has determined that the spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military in late January, was part of a larger Chinese surveillance program operating around the world.
US News and World Report
China Says It Will Set up Yuan Clearing Arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
China Owns U.S. Land About Twice the Size of New York City
Almost 400,000 acres of land are owned by 146 separate investors, figures show, as national security concerns are raised about projects near U.S. air bases.
coingeek.com
Lunar New Year sees $26M in digital yuan given out to trigger CBDC adoption: report
The government of China is looking for innovative ways to trigger increased usage for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), opting to dole out millions to lure in citizens. Local news outlet Global Times reported that regional Chinese governments have handed out over 180 million yuan ($26.5 million) during the...
Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives
BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles.
China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’
China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog boosts staffing as it ramps up digital currency supervision
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is hiring more personnel to supervise the local virtual currency industry amid a flurry of regulatory activity. A report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) notes that the securities regulator added four new employees to its Intermediaries division. The SFC Chairman Tim Lui told attendees of the financial affairs meeting that the new recruitment exercise was designed to “better supervise” virtual asset service providers as it sets its sight on being a leader in the space.
