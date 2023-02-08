The Suns pulled out all the stops to improve their roster Thursday, and now, oddsmakers are forecasting an NBA Finals run in Phoenix. Kevin Durant is headed to the desert, with the Suns sending three players, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. Phoenix had been a middling team for most of the season prior to the Durant blockbuster, but one now can argue Devin Booker and company are the team to beat in the Western Conference.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO