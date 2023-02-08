Read full article on original website
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
Russell Westbrook didn't want to get subbed off for LeBron James.
NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns
Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline
It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however. While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reacted to the Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
Michael Jordan Reacts To LeBron James Breaking NBA's All-Time Scoring Record
From GOAT to GOAT, Michael Jordan congratulates LeBron James on his big night.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
What To Know About Celtics’ Trade Deadline Addition Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics improved on the margins while not giving any key role players in a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. Boston traded 27-year-old journeyman Justin Jackson, who’s averaged 0.9 points and in fewer than five minutes per game this season, along with a pair of second-round picks for Muscala.
How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets
Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
Reminder: Celtics Have DPE From Danilo Gallinari Injury To Sign Players
The Celtics were not that active at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but there still is the buyout market. Boston reportedly traded for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala in exchange for Justin Jackson. The C’s also will send their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of their two second-round picks in 2023, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate ESPN’s Outlook On Yankees’ 2023 Rotation
Do the New York Yankees have the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball?. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle believes so, an opinion that probably won’t sit well with Boston Red Sox fans as their team looks to bounce back in the American League East in 2023. Doolittle this week...
NBA Odds: How Suns’ Kevin Durant Trade Shook Up Finals Board
The Suns pulled out all the stops to improve their roster Thursday, and now, oddsmakers are forecasting an NBA Finals run in Phoenix. Kevin Durant is headed to the desert, with the Suns sending three players, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. Phoenix had been a middling team for most of the season prior to the Durant blockbuster, but one now can argue Devin Booker and company are the team to beat in the Western Conference.
Could Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Reunite With Suns? NBA Insider’s Note Suggests So
The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant duo officially was split Sunday when the Nets traded the former to the Mavericks. In fact, neither player calls Brooklyn home anymore, as Durant on Thursday was traded to the Phoenix Suns. But is there a chance the NBA superstars’ separation is only temporary?. Brian...
Bruins Ready To Return To Game Action After ‘Really Good’ Practice
After some much-needed time off for the NHL All-Star break, it would be fair to assume the Boston Bruins would be a little sluggish returning to practice Thursday afternoon. But that wasn’t the case. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery liked what he saw from the B’s at Warrior Ice...
Celtics Down Two Starters Entering Matchup With Joel Embiid, 76ers
BOSTON — While trying to guard Joel Embiid is hard enough at full strength, the Celtics will be down two starters in their attempt on Wednesday. The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) would both miss Wednesday’s matchup with Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
