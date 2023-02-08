ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Kevin Durant Told Nets Before Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant now is a member of the Suns, and that’s apparently exactly what the superstar forward wanted. The NBA’s trade deadline day was kicked off with a bang Thursday, as the Nets traded Durant to Phoenix in exchange for three players and four future unprotected first-round draft picks. It was Brooklyn’s second blockbuster deal in less than a week, as the organization on Sunday moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
NESN

Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline

It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however. While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NESN

NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
NESN

What To Know About Celtics’ Trade Deadline Addition Mike Muscala

The Boston Celtics improved on the margins while not giving any key role players in a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala. Boston traded 27-year-old journeyman Justin Jackson, who’s averaged 0.9 points and in fewer than five minutes per game this season, along with a pair of second-round picks for Muscala.
NESN

How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets

Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
NESN

Reminder: Celtics Have DPE From Danilo Gallinari Injury To Sign Players

The Celtics were not that active at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but there still is the buyout market. Boston reportedly traded for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala in exchange for Justin Jackson. The C’s also will send their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of their two second-round picks in 2023, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
NESN

NBA Odds: How Suns’ Kevin Durant Trade Shook Up Finals Board

The Suns pulled out all the stops to improve their roster Thursday, and now, oddsmakers are forecasting an NBA Finals run in Phoenix. Kevin Durant is headed to the desert, with the Suns sending three players, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. Phoenix had been a middling team for most of the season prior to the Durant blockbuster, but one now can argue Devin Booker and company are the team to beat in the Western Conference.
NESN

Celtics Down Two Starters Entering Matchup With Joel Embiid, 76ers

BOSTON — While trying to guard Joel Embiid is hard enough at full strength, the Celtics will be down two starters in their attempt on Wednesday. The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) would both miss Wednesday’s matchup with Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

