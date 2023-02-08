ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police chief sends letter demanding to be reinstated

By Dan Kerman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40E6kL_0kftlOLw00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong sent a letter Tuesday to the city's mayor and police commission demanding he be reinstated after being placed in administrative leave last month. Oakland's new mayor, Sheng Thao placed Armstrong on paid leave back on Jan. 19, citing his handling of officer misconduct investigations.

Police Chief: San Jose man went on chilling ‘quest to kill' officers

While Armstrong maintains he has done nothing wrong, the mayor wants the city's independent oversight bodies to review the matter before she makes any final decision on the chief's future.

The letter sent to the mayor is confidential, but in a statement Chief Armstrong said:

"The letter is a detailed, comprehensive analysis of the flaws in the report's conclusions about me by a law firm working for the federal monitor. The facts demonstrate that I acted properly, following all policies and procedures. I did nothing wrong."

Armstrong went on to say, "I deserve to be reinstated to protect the public and to protect my well-earned reputation."

KRON On is streaming live news now

The mayor's decision to bench Chief Armstrong has been met with anger from a wide cross-section of Oakland's community. There have been numerous rallies calling for the chief's immediate reinstatement. On Tuesday, there was one outside Oakland police headquarters.  Families of murder victims were among those who spoke out in favor of the chief’s reinstatement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong responds to confidential report

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A confidential report obtained by KRON4 details findings that are focused on officer misconduct investigations and how Oakland’s police chief LeRonne Armstrong handled them. KRON4 learned some of the findings were “unfounded and not sustained.” Armstrong is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. KRON4 discussed the findings in […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

City of Oakland targeted in ransomware attack

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland was recently subject to a ransomware attack, it confirmed in a post on the city website. The city’s Information Technology Department (ITD) is coordinating with law enforcement and “actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue,” the tweet states. Core functions such as 911 calls, financial […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
HERCULES, CA
KRON4 News

New Alameda County DA seeks alternatives to ‘mass incarceration'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County's new district attorney said she is trying a different approach to the county’s “mental health crisis” by finding new pathways for families who have loved ones suffering from mental illness. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced the creation of the District Attorney's Mental Health Commission, a volunteer group […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Confidential files reveal new details about troubled OPD sergeant

OPD Sergeant Michael Chung – who escaped severe discipline after allegedly being involved in a car accident, as well as discharging his firearm in an elevator at police headquarters – was heavily compensated for his official duties, according to confidential files reported on by Oaklandside. Oaklandside obtained the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Accused Half Moon Bay mass shooter sobs in court

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of murdering seven of his co-workers on two farms in Half Moon Bay broke down in tears in a courtroom on Friday. Chunli Zhao, 66, sobbed when his Mandarin language court interpreter told him that a San Mateo County judge denied the defense attorney’s request to ban […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Make Arrest in Deadly San Francisco House Fire and Explosion

San Francisco police announced Friday night that they made an arrest in a deadly house fire and explosion in the city's Sunset District. Police said on social media that the 53-year-old suspect was booked for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. bart 16 hours ago. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland

A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood police search for 3 at-large robbery suspects

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way. Video (above) shows one of the […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
Contra Costa Herald

San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy