New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
knkx.org
Seattle institution Beth's Cafe is back, but a little different
A lot of restaurants in the region are still recovering from the pandemic. Beth’s Cafe, a Seattle institution since 1954, is the latest restaurant to reopen after being forced to temporarily shutter its doors. On Sunday, the first weekend after Beth’s Cafe reopening, there was a line out the...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia’s Black History: The Life of William Williams
Blacks have played a significant role in Thurston County history. Early settler George Bush helped found Tumwater and Rebecca Howard ran the Pacific House hotel and restaurant in Olympia. However, the history of the Black community in the county at the turn of the century is poorly recorded. One noted person from this time was William Williams. After a long adventurous life, he spent his final years as a shoe shiner in Olympia.
southsoundmag.com
Kensington Gardens Resort Living Community Reveals Newest Residence
Gig Harbor’s premium resort community Kensington Gardens recently wrapped up work on Hawksworth Villa. The 12-suite residence is one in a series of expansion plans within the picturesque 27-acre property. Amenities include walking trails, dining, concierge services, transportation, housekeeping, and more, plus luxe decor details like private balconies overlooking...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
q13fox.com
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
The Suburban Times
Black Health & Wellness Free workshop
Tacoma Urban League announcement. How often do you think about your family’s health and wellness? Do you know the best ways to help you and your family alleviate stress? Do you want to learn new tasty and healthy meal ideas?. If you answered YES to at least one of...
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: New Communities, Grocery Stores, and Grants
Kensington Gardens Resort Living Community Reveals Newest Residence. Gig Harbor’s premium resort community Kensington Gardens recently wrapped up work on Hawksworth Villa. The 12-suite residence is one in a series of expansion plans within the picturesque 27-acre property. Get more details about its design details and amenities here. Tacoma...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's on Alki reopens for lunch; New items being served
Salty's on Alki, the largest restaurant in West Seattle, was impacted by the pandemic like all business but they managed to find innovative ways to stay functioning and use the time to make positive changes. But two of the casualties from that time were both lunch, shut down for one year, and their deservedly famous buffet style brunch. Now lunch is back.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care
Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation. “The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses...
The Suburban Times
Discuss the Future of the Lakewood Library
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti will again join Councilmember Hitchen for a conversation and update on the Lakewood Branch – Pierce County Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 pm at Harrison Preparatory School (9103 Lakewood Dr SW).
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Sarah Atchinson
A Clover Park School District story. To celebrate National School Counseling Week, our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Oakbrook Elementary School counselor Sarah Atchinson. Oakbrook is a unique school because of its small student population and open floor plan. This format works well for Sarah, who...
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Flatstick Pub opens in Redmond this Saturday, Feb. 11th
Saturday, Flatstick Pub opens in Redmond, Washington adding to the statewide chain. This marks the company’s sixth location: Bellingham, Spokane, Kirkland, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, and now Redmond. The pubs are built around a concept focused on unique, golf-themed games and Washington-brewed beers. The pub is all-ages until 8:00, 21+ thereafter.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
The Suburban Times
Rotary Club of Lakewood February Student of the Month: Grace Rodgers
Clover Park School District announcement. Rotary Club of Lakewood named Steilacoom High School senior Grace Rodgers the February Student of the Month at its Feb. 3 meeting. Grace Rodgers is an exceptional student who loves to challenge herself academically. To date, she has completed 14 rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses that may be used to receive college credit. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study psychology.
