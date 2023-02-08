Read full article on original website
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated
The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
azbigmedia.com
Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M
An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
tourcounsel.com
Mesa Riverview | Shopping center in Arizona
Mesa Riverview is an outdoor shopping center in Mesa, Arizona (part of the Phoenix metropolitan area) located in the northwestern corner of the city near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. The shopping center has a gross leasable area of 1,115,112 square feet (103,000 m2). Anchor stores include Bass Pro Shops,...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
Do you know him? Phoenix PD trying to identify skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of an unknown man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain on Jan. 14. A hiker discovered the remains, which showed signs of trauma, and notified local police. The death is being investigated as a possible homicide. Police...
'Spending taxpayer dollars': Tempe Town Lake billion-dollar project headed to court
TEMPE, Ariz. — A billion-dollar development on the banks of Tempe Town Lake is headed to the court of appeals as a union group tries to get it on the ballot, and the city tries to keep it off. The South Pier project would include a luxury hotel, shopping,...
fabulousarizona.com
The VIG Park West to Open in 2023
The sixth location from Genuine Concepts’ growing restaurant collection, The VIG Park West, is set to open in early 2023 in the heart of the Peoria Sports & Entertainment District with its first-ever pizza oven and staple neighborhood bites. Led by renowned chef Jeremy Pacheco, The VIG Park West...
Phoenix airport prepares for Super Bowl crowds
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous newscast. With up to one million people expected to visit the Valley for Super Bowl LVII this weekend, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing with additional staff and resources. Friendly volunteer Navigators in purple jackets will be...
Super Bowl weekend has arrived: Here's how to navigate Saturday's traffic
PHOENIX — As the weekend gears up for the Big Game, the streets are starting to fill up. Road closures are in place across the Valley, and Saturday is when the roadways get tight. The Big Game will be played in Glendale, but downtown Phoenix will be home to...
Look: ADOT uses Super Bowl to warn drivers
MESA, Ariz — With "The Big Game" just two days away, Arizona is certainly in the Super Bowl spirit. That includes the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which drew some inspiration from the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to remind drivers to actively use their turn signals.
KTAR.com
Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening
PHOENIX — A nonprofit group that works to prevent homelessness in the Valley held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix. Newsom Village, a UMOM New Day Centers project, has 60 apartments near Ninth Street and Broadway Road. Families earning at or below...
'Keep rocking that suit, man. I got the khakis covered': Jake from State Farm gives shout-out to 12News' Jake at State Farm Stadium
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Reporter Jake Garegnani got a special shoutout from "Jake from State Farm" Friday. Garegnani, reporting for 12News, was outside Glendale's State Farm Stadium Friday morning when he had a bit of fun with his own name. "I'm Jake from State Farm," Garegnani said during his tagout....
The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ Has Set At Least One New Location at Canyon Trails Towne Center
After months of anticipation, the long-awaited expansion has a new address in Goodyear.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes breaks ground on 681 new homes in Goodyear
Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today it has closed on 65 homesites and construction will begin immediately on a new neighborhood called Solvida in the Estrella master planned community in Goodyear, Arizona. The company has also broken ground on 616 new homes at Citrus Park with model home construction beginning later this month.
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
12 News
