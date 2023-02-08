The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.

