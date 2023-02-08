Read full article on original website
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
WGAL
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
glensidelocal.com
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
Thanks for listening, Speaker Rozzi | PennLive letters
Thank you, PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi, for listening to my commentary at your Workgroup’s Listening Tour session in Wilkes-Barre on February 2, and to similar commentary by scores of other citizens at your other stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. As I told you, previous legislative leaders...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
WGAL
Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
butlerradio.com
New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power
A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
WGAL
Medical marijuana patients on the job: What are the rights for employees and businesses?
News 8 On Your Side is investigating medical marijuana's potential impact on employment: from your rights if you have a medical marijuana card to what employers can legally do if a worker uses medical marijuana. Charles Whistler vapes medical marijuana for his insomnia and anxiety. "It calms me down. It...
Cumberland-Perry mental health advocate is up for Jefferson Award
Louis Bianco, mental health chair for the Cumberland-Perry Mental Health — Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities advisory board, is a finalist for the national Jefferson Award, which recognizes unsung heroes throughout the country. Bianco has been working for the past 25 years to raise awareness and instruct people on how to maintain their mental health, all while dealing with mental health issues of his own.
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
bucknellian.net
Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship
A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
Dauphin County makes hires to address problems at troubled jail
Dauphin County has filled two positions officials say are meant to address transparency and accountability issues within its jail. Former Lancaster police chief John Bey will serve as the county’s director of criminal justice, while Kevin Myers will be the internal affairs investigator. “We are committed to fostering a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is planning to host two job fairs at SCI Camp Hill. The department is holding two job fairs on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. SCI Camp Hill is located at 2520 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.
Racial disparities in health and health care topic of Feb. 16 forum
Black people are four times more likely to die of COVID-19 complications than white people. Black women are three to four times as likely to die of pregnancy-related complications as white women. From higher risk of death from COVID, to high rates of chronic disease and maternal death, Black Americans...
