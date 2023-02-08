ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

glensidelocal.com

Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues

Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Thanks for listening, Speaker Rozzi | PennLive letters

Thank you, PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi, for listening to my commentary at your Workgroup’s Listening Tour session in Wilkes-Barre on February 2, and to similar commentary by scores of other citizens at your other stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. As I told you, previous legislative leaders...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
LANCASTER, PA
butlerradio.com

New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power

A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland-Perry mental health advocate is up for Jefferson Award

Louis Bianco, mental health chair for the Cumberland-Perry Mental Health — Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities advisory board, is a finalist for the national Jefferson Award, which recognizes unsung heroes throughout the country. Bianco has been working for the past 25 years to raise awareness and instruct people on how to maintain their mental health, all while dealing with mental health issues of his own.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers

Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
bucknellian.net

Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship

A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters

When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
SUNBURY, PA
FOX 43

Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
SPRING GROVE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

