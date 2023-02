West Virginia bill would make obstructing police, 'causing death' a felony. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would make interfering with a police officer and causing their death a felony punishable by up to life in prison. The bill passed Friday and now goes to the House of Delegates. It is named after Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson, who was fatally shot in December 2020 as she was responding to a parking complaint. The bill comes in the midst of a national uproar over police brutality prompted by the fatal police beating last month of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO