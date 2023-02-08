ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Feb. 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what specific charges a student will face after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Colorado Springs. The following communication was sent out by the principal of Sierra High School on Tuesday. The school is located near Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PCSO: Suspect arrested for assault after punching woman

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for assault charges following a fight Thursday evening on Feb. 9, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). 42-year-old Joseph Montoya was arrested for the following charges: Shortly before 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on reports of a fight. A […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

WATCH: High school students compete in mock trial

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton breaks down what the IRS needs you to know. “Wandering is a very potentially dangerous situation anytime of the year, but it’s especially more dangerous now in areas where cold weather can really have an impact."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Black ranchers arrested following claims of harassment & racism

(YODER, Colo.) — Black ranchers in El Paso County were arrested earlier this week, after claiming they were being harassed by neighbors. On Monday, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, who own Freedom Acres Ranch, were arrested on charges of Stalking, Tampering with Water or Utility, and Theft. They were accused by their neighbor Teresa Clark, but […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told me the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
YODER, CO
KKTV

Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy