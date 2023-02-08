Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs Police K9 Donut and handler help with Super Bowl security in Arizona
VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me. WATCH: Good luck Wayne! Photographer with 35 years of news experience moves to next chapter of life!. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wayne Hicks worked for 35...
KKTV
Knife and empty alcohol bottles found stashed in a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned parents reached out to KKTV 11 News after rumors started circulating that several items that aren’t allowed on campus were found inside the bathroom of a Colorado Springs school. A photo sent to 11 News from an anonymous viewer shows a large knife...
KKTV
WATCH: Man suspected of chasing woman in Colorado Springs with makeshift flamethrower
Local health and advocacy organizations launched a program in early February meant to determine the needs of members of the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso County. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. 2/8/23. Expect updates on 2/10 and 2/11 on 11 News at 10. Updated: 9...
Feb. 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Valdez has six warrants. One warrant is for Larceny, the other five warrants are for Failure to Appear which includes […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs man accused of selling secrets to appear in federal court
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public. UCCS officials said the decision was made due to “financial constraints and a declining budget.”. Warmer weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KKTV
‘We did not act with any bias but acted appropriately,’ El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal responds to racism allegations after ranchers’ story goes viral
KKTV
‘Drive Smart Colorado’ creates new safety campaigns after state sets new record for traffic-related deaths
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado set a new record for traffic-related fatalities in 2022, with El Paso County having the highest number of deaths when compared to other counties. In an effort to spread awareness on the dangers on the roads, the non-profit, Drive Smart Colorado, has created a...
KKTV
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear what specific charges a student will face after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Colorado Springs. The following communication was sent out by the principal of Sierra High School on Tuesday. The school is located near Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road on the south side of the city.
KKTV
‘Just the presence of them alone is a great deterrent:’ Pueblo business praises D.I.C.E. unit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with a Colorado city say they are working to make business and visitors safer. Police in Pueblo have a new unit focusing on crimes such as trespassing, loitering, and shoplifting. In May of 2022, the Pueblo Police Department created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement...
PCSO: Suspect arrested for assault after punching woman
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for assault charges following a fight Thursday evening on Feb. 9, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). 42-year-old Joseph Montoya was arrested for the following charges: Shortly before 4:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Road on reports of a fight. A […]
KKTV
Trial begins for Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the trial of a colorado springs man accused of killing his wife. Dane Kallungi is facing a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi nearly four years ago. His defense is now saying he was pressured into giving a false murder...
District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - For several weeks, KKTV 11 News viewers have been sharing videos from social media showcasing a man in El Paso County claiming he is being terrorized. Viewers have also been sharing an article from the “Ark Republic” titled “Get out. ‘I stood naked with...
Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
KKTV
WATCH: High school students compete in mock trial
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton breaks down what the IRS needs you to know. “Wandering is a very potentially dangerous situation anytime of the year, but it’s especially more dangerous now in areas where cold weather can really have an impact."
Black ranchers arrested following claims of harassment & racism
(YODER, Colo.) — Black ranchers in El Paso County were arrested earlier this week, after claiming they were being harassed by neighbors. On Monday, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, who own Freedom Acres Ranch, were arrested on charges of Stalking, Tampering with Water or Utility, and Theft. They were accused by their neighbor Teresa Clark, but […]
One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told me the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
OnlyInYourState
For Nearly Half A Century, Dining At The Omelette Parlor In Colorado Is Always A Timeless Experience
Is there any better way to begin your day than with a hearty and delicious breakfast? Actually, there is: a hearty and delicious breakfast that comes from a tried and true eatery, like the 40-some-year-old Omelette Parlor in Colorado Springs!. Do you have a favorite place that you would like...
KKTV
Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
Court documents shed light on El Paso County rancher’s stalking arrest
FOX31 continues to follow the viral controversy in El Paso County involving a Black rancher and his wife, who claim to be harassed and terrorized by their white neighbors.
