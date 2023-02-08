Read full article on original website
Related
50 Cent blasts Grammys for not using subtitles during Bad Bunny’s performance
Bad Bunny gave an epic opening performance of “El Apagon” and “Después de la Playa” at the 65th Grammys last Sunday. But fans, supporters and fellow celebrities are still outraged over CBS not providing Spanish subtitles for his epically opening the Grammys. 50 Cent is...
How much will Rihanna get paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show? Not a dime
Yeah, you read that right. No, you’re not seeing things and no, there hasn’t been a mistake made. Rihanna will not be paid for her huge performance set for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime stage on Feb. 12, according to a report from Forbes. After famously turning down...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0