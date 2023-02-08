Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 29.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.5 feet late Monday night, Feb 13th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 29.7 Sat 9 AM 32.4 33.4 33.3 33.5 1 AM 2/14
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 73.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday was 73.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 73.5 feet on 03/13/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayous in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Saturday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 03/08/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1045 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 181.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 181.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 181.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 182.0 feet on 02/06/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
