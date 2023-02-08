Effective: 2023-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting Prairie, Woodruff and White Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Des Arc. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor flooding of farmlands within the levees. At 24.0 feet, Many acres of farmland flooded within the levees. Water is backing up Bayou Des Arc and Cypress Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning, Feb 17th. It will then rise to 24.4 feet next Sunday, Feb 19th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Des Arc 24.0 22.5 Sat 9 AM 22.9 22.8 23.1 24.4 1 AM 2/19

PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO